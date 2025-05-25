This weekend, Carrie and Boris Johnson confirmed the birth of their fourth child together, Poppy Eliza Josephine. The latest addition to the brood sees the former Prime Minister become a father once more – with Carrie saying her baby daughter is their ‘final gang member’.

ALSO READ: Laurence Fox only raises £5 as he tries to crowdfund legal fees

Carrie and BoJo welcome their fourth child together

The newborn, affectionately nicknamed ‘pop tart’ by her mother, arrived on Wednesday 21 May. Mrs Johnson paid tribute to her maternity team, and described her other children as being ‘utterly delighted’. Carrie also suggested it wouldn’t be too long before she’d be back on the cocktails…

“Welcome to the world, Poppy Eliza Josephine Johnson. I can’t believe how pretty and tiny you are. We are all totally smitten and I can’t stop looking at how lovely you are. Thank you to the maternity team at UCLH who have looked after me – I really cannot thank you enough.”

“Wilf, Romy, and Frank are utterly delighted – particularly Romy who was desperate for a little sister. Bring on the matching dresses. A final gang member. Back from hospital now, and time for cocktails and pizza with my tiny baby snoozing on my lap.” | Carrie Johnson

How many children does Boris Johnson have?

Boris Johnson is no stranger to fatherhood. But exactly how many children he has remains shrouded in doubt. Some estimates have Poppy down as his ninth child in total. We know for certain that he’s now up to four with Carrie – with Poppy joining Wilf, Romy, and Frank.

This has drawn them level with the number of children he fathered with his second wife, Marina Wheeler. There’s some cracking names in here, too: Lara Lettice, Milo Arthur, Cassia Peacher, and Theodore Apollo all count the ex-PM as their dad.

The other confirmed sprog is Stephanie MacIntyre, whom Boris Johnson sired during an affair with an art consultant Helen MacIntyre. However, speculation remains rife about whether the exact number in nine or more.

BoJo himself has often failed to clarify the precise number, fuelling confusion around the matter. With Boris now in his sixties 60 years old – and Carrie’s finite wording in her Instagram post – there’s perhaps a chance this child could be his last. But you wouldn’t put the mortgage on it, would you…