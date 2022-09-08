Billionaire businessman Lord Spencer was able to point to one big Brexit benefit in an interview with LBC today.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari, he praised Liz Truss for having “one of the most pro-business” stances in a generation as she batted away calls for a windfall tax on energy firms.

He urged her to sit down with business leaders, particularly the bosses of energy companies, and ask them what they would do to support the economy and improve the UK’s energy production credentials in return for her pro-business stance.

Touching on the thorny issue of Brexit, Spencer said there had been benefits from Britain leaving the European Union, such as caps on banker bonuses being removed.

When Nick pointed out that was unlikely to be a popular answer, Lord Spencer said: “Financial services is one of our most successful, and indeed I think our single most successful export business.

“And if we want to retain the City of London as a leading financial services centre, we should get rid of all that baggage on our backs.

“We’ve moved away from the financial crisis, it was more than 10 years ago.”

Finally, a Brexit benefit pinpointed by a billionaire Tory peer.



Unlimited banker bonuses! pic.twitter.com/TM6GXOfKg1 — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) September 8, 2022

Related: Truss received six-figure donation from the wife of a former BP executive during leadership campaign