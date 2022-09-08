Queen Elizabeth II has passed away at her residence in Scotland, Buckingham Palace has announced.

Britain’s longest-serving monarch passed away on Thursday, September 8th, after concerns were raised about her health earlier that day.

The monarch, 96, pulled out of a virtual Privy Council on Wednesday, a day after appointing Liz Truss as PM at Balmoral Castle.

Prince Charles and Camilla rushed to be by her side as well as the Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are currently in the UK.

At 18.30 BMT, a statement posted out by the Royal Family read:

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

“The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.



The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VfxpXro22W — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

In June, the Queen celebrated her Platinum Jubilee in London which saw hundreds of thousands of people turn out to celebrate in the capital.

More than 16,000 street parties were thought to have taken place across the UK in celebration of the monarch.

Related: Truss received six-figure donation from the wife of a former BP executive during leadership campaign