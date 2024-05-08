Questions have been raised over Natalie Elphicke’s record as an MP after she defected to Labour.

The Dover MP crossed the floor in the Commons just moments before Prime Minister’s Questions.

She said: “I have carefully considered this decision. The change has been dramatic and cannot be ignored.

“For me key deciding factors have been housing and the safety and security of our borders.”

She added: “From small boats to biosecurity, Rishi Sunak’s government is failing to keep our borders safe and secure. Lives are being lost in the English Channel while small boat arrivals are once again at record levels.

“It’s clear they have failed to keep our borders secure and cannot be trusted.”

🚨The shocking moment it's revealed Dover MP Natalie Elphicke has defected to Labour moments before #PMQs 👇



That's two MPs defecting to Labour in less than 2 weeks pic.twitter.com/CMBEsUOJKd — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) May 8, 2024

At Prime Minister’s Questions, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer asked Mr Sunak “what is the point of this failed Government staggering on” when “the Tory MP for Dover on the front line of small boats crisis says the Prime Minister cannot be trusted with our borders and joins Labour?”

Ms Elphicke was elected as Dover’s Conservative MP in 2019, taking over the seat which had been held by her disgraced then-husband Charlie, who was jailed for two years after being found guilty in 2020 of sexually assaulting two women.

“When I was elected in 2019, the Conservative Party occupied the centre ground of British politics. The party was about building the future and making the most of the opportunities that lay ahead for our country.

“Since then, many things have changed. The elected Prime Minister was ousted in a coup led by the unelected Rishi Sunak. Under Rishi Sunak, the Conservatives have become a byword for incompetence and division.

“The centre ground has been abandoned and key pledges of the 2019 manifesto have been ditched.

“Meanwhile the Labour Party has changed out of all recognition. Since 2019, it has moved on from Jeremy Corbyn and now, under Keir Starmer, occupies the centre ground of British politics.

“It has accepted Brexit and its economic policies and defence policies are responsible and can be trusted.

“Most significantly for me, the modern Labour Party looks to the future – to building a Britain of hope, optimism, opportunity and fairness. A Britain everyone can be part of.”

But questions over her record as MP have been raised following the defection.

Here’s a pick of the concerns being posted on social media:

Tory MP Natalie Elphicke may not be the "win" Labour thinks she is.



Read this serious piece by ⏬️ @Gabriel_Pogrund where Natalie publicly tormented the victims of her sex Offender husband Charlie Elphicke (the former MP)



She claimed ***after his conviction*** that he had… https://t.co/yGEN08YcxC — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) May 8, 2024

Keir Starmer just welcomed hard-right, anti-migrant Conservative MP Natalie Elphicke into the Labour party.



Some highlights from her recent record pic.twitter.com/nQYF1IW4SL — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) May 8, 2024

Tory MP Natalie Elphicke has defected to the Labour party.



Here she is in 2021 suggesting Marcus Rashford missed a penalty because he spent too much time pursuing free school meals. pic.twitter.com/KrTVdUsoj0 — Ava-Santina (@AvaSantina) May 8, 2024

Natalie Elphicke seems absolutely delightful. I wonder what it was about the idea of being unemployed and completely fucking useless that made her move sides? These tories have no shame, and now it seems neither do Labour x pic.twitter.com/3y7NndX272 — Buckers (@deathofbuckley) May 8, 2024

Natalie Elphicke tried defecting to me first but I said no. I’m taking the trash out, not in. #PMQs — Count Binface (@CountBinface) May 8, 2024

Tory Natalie Elphicke DEFECTS to Labour.



Er, we really don't want her hatred and lies, thank you.



This is just weird now. It's a career move, of course. I doubt Labour will let her stand as MP for her own Constituency, nor will it save her seat. pic.twitter.com/hVKOsIRSI3 — John O'Connell (@jdpoc) May 8, 2024

