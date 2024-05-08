Monty Panesar has stood down as a candidate for George Galloway’s Workers Party of Great Britain – just a week after announcing he would be standing in Ealing Southall.

The ex-England cricketer called for tougher border controls, putting an end to Ulez and for free school meals to be rolled out across the country after he announced his candidacy outside Big Ben.

But after a series of disastrous media interviews, he has said he will no longer contest the seat and instead will “take some time to mature and find my political feet”.

In a statement on X, Mr Panesar said: “I’m a proud Brit who has had the honour to represent my country at the highest level of cricket.

“I now want to do my bit to help others but I recognise I am at the beginning of my journey and still learning about how politics can help people.

“So today I am withdrawing as a General Election candidate for The Workers Party. I realise I need more time to listen, learn and find my political home, one that aligns with my personal and political values.”

Galloway has said he has 500 candidates already lined up to fight a general election and wants his party to put pressure on Labour in the same way Nigel Farage was able to target the Conservatives.

He also said he was in talks with three Labour MPs and one peer about defecting to his party.

But he has been in the limelight following an interview in which he suggested he did not think gay relationships were equal to heterosexual relationships.

