Angela Rayner delivered one of her most stinging PMQs to date as she stepped in for Sir Keir Starmer at the Despatch box.

The deputy Labour leader confronted Dominic Raab after the PM’s number two requested an investigation into himself over bullying allegations.

Raab has been facing a series of accusations he bullied officials and deployed rude and demeaning behaviour in previous Cabinet roles.

The Mirror has reported Raab acquired the nickname “The Incinerator” because he “burns through” staff.

The Sun, meanwhile, suggested Raab had once hurled tomatoes from a salad across a room in a fit of anger, a claim a spokesman for the Cabinet minister said was “nonsense”.

Addressing the issue in PMQs, Rayner questioned whether the prime minister was “too weak to get a grip” after previous bullying claims led to other cabinets being ousted after just a month in the role.

Watch the clip in full below:

