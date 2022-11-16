As a result, the rate of financial crimes on the internet has increased dramatically. Additionally, the United Nations has highlighted that almost $2 trillion is laundered annually.

Fraud threats are evolving at a rapid pace, requiring financial institutions to respond immediately and fight them to protect their clients. Organisations involved in the financial sector can work effectively because they have access to an existing financial and knowledge-sharing infrastructure. They are interconnected not only to offer more accessible payment options but also to improve the detection and protection against financial crime and fraud.

Often, Anti-Money Laundering policies and processes will employ advanced mechanisms and various data sources, working together to deliver a good defence. Banking institutions and Fintech companies try to work ahead of the curve to predict potential problems early, and identify typologies that could turn into threats.

Dinu Popa, Head of Compliance and MLRO at Payrow, a British fintech startup, spoke to TLE about the modern solutions employed to detect fraud and financial crime as early and fast as possible.

What Is Customer Due Diligence?

Customer Due Diligence is a quintessential part of any relationship with a financial institution – it represents a collection of processes designed to collect and evaluate relevant information about a customer or potential customer. In brief, it’s about making sure people and businesses are who they say they are.

KYC (Know Your Customer) — this is a process that verifies the identity of a person. It may include checking identity documents or online identity databases (such as Credit Reference Agencies), determining the liveness of a person (such as the use of phone or computer cameras to detect the presence of a live user), as well as biometric data in some applications.

Companies attracting customers remotely have adapted to use electronic or database-led verification systems to comply with their regulatory KYC obligations. As a result, KYC processes have taken on an electronic form – eKYC (electronic Know Your Customer), helping diligence protocols adapt to an inter-connected digital world. These developments have also led to new ways of thinking about high-risk structures and individuals, and how to manage them in a digital infrastructure.

KYB (Know Your Business) – this is a process similar to KYC, but tailored for the identification and verification of organisations. Just as individuals, companies have various footprints across multiple systems, such as incorporation data, performance data, ultimate beneficiaries, changes in ownership and administration, et cetera. Gathering this information creates a comprehensive picture of an entity, assisting in fulfilling the regulatory obligations to know a business. Moreover, KYB (and KYC of course) are continuous Anti-Money Laundering processes that continue throughout the life of a customer, adapting as they go, and ensuring you’ll always know your customer.

KYB rules vary by jurisdiction but generally require firms to implement risk-based AML programs and conduct due diligence in their B2B relationships. This equates to collecting and analysing data such as registration documents, licensing, and the identities of the owners/directors to assess the level of risk that each new or continuous interaction may have.