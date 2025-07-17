Nigel Farage has been reminded how his party left a teenager in charge of a council, after the Reform UK leader objected to the UK voting age being lowered to 16.

On Thursday, the government announced that 16 and 17-year-olds would be able to vote in all UK elections, including the next general election.

The proposal was a key pledge in Labour’s manifesto last year, and has been described by the government as “biggest change to UK democracy in a generation”.

One person who isn’t happy with the change though is Nigel Farage. Speaking to ITV News, the Clacton MP said he doesn’t support the measure because “I don’t think you should be able to vote in an election unless you’re also eligible to be a candidate.”

Farage doesn’t support lowering the voting age to 16, despite 20% telling ITV News they’d vote Reform



As the government confirms it'll let 16 year olds vote in the next general election, @Nigel_Farage said: ‘I’m not in favour of it, but I’m really encouraged by the number of… pic.twitter.com/kXDwHJQtzu — ITV News (@itvnews) July 17, 2025

In a later video on X, Farage said the move was an “attempt to rig the political system” because of “anti-Reform bias” in the education system.

But it wasn’t long before people reminded Farage that it was his party that managed to leave an entire council in the hands of an 18-year-old.

In a post on X, one person wrote: “So this is George. George is a big boy. He’s 18 so able to run a Council with a £2billion budget.

“Meanwhile Farage is on the airwaves screaming that 16 and 17yo’s are not mature enough to put a cross in a box.”

So this is George

George is a big boy

He's 18 so able to run a Council with a £2billion budget



Meanwhile Farage is on the airwaves screaming that 16 and 17yo's are not mature enough to put a cross in a box pic.twitter.com/rrsiEB9oaw — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) July 17, 2025

God knows what development Farage thinks teenagers go through between the ages of 16 and 18, but he must think it’s pretty dramatic!