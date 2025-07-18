Plans are set to be drawn up for a direct London-Berlin train, giving hope for better rail connections across Europe.

This week, Kier Starmer and his German counterpart Friedrich Merz signed a bilateral treaty between their two nations.

As part of the deal, a joint UK-German task force will draw up plans for a direct train between the two countries.

READ NEXT: German chancellor follows Macron to slam Brexit

If the plans do come to fruition, it will mark the end of a long-running aim for the UK and Germany to be connected by rail, with previous plans for London-Frankfurt trains having stalled.

This has previously been because of issues including commercial, safety and technical requirements, and, of course, border arrangements.

In a statement following the agreement, the Department for Transport said it was a “significant step forward.”

A direct London-Berlin train is party of a wider commitment between the UK and Germany to collaborate in enhancing sustainable transport links and mobility.

Labour agrees landmark plans to lay down the tracks for direct trains to Germany

A direct rail link between London and Berlin could change how people travel between our two countries.https://t.co/u2ghvLQK70 — Viviane: Grassroots Labour Comms (@LaindonFEMINIST) July 18, 2025

As part of the deal, Germany has also agreed to let some arriving UK airline passengers to use passport e-gates at its airports by the end of August.

The transport secretary Heidi Alexander said: “The Brandenburg Gate, the Berlin Wall and Checkpoint Charlie – in just a matter of years, rail passengers in the UK could be able to visit these iconic sights direct from the comfort of a train, thanks to a direct connection linking London and Berlin.

“This landmark agreement – part of a new treaty the prime minister will sign with Chancellor Merz today – has the potential to fundamentally change how millions of people travel between our two countries, offering a faster, more convenient and significantly greener alternative to flying.

“The economic potential is enormous. A direct rail link would support the creation of jobs and strengthen the vital trade links that underpin our economic relationship with Germany. British businesses will have better access to European markets, whilst German companies will find it easier to invest and operate in the UK.”

If a London-Berlin train does come to fruition, it could be one of two rail links connecting the UK to Germany, with Eurostar announcing last month it was planning services to Frankfurt.

The new service would depart from Paddington station under the plans, and is set to launch in the early 2030s.

READ NEXT: Eurostar confirms increased schedule to Amsterdam