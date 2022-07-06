Yes, you read that right PM Boris Johnson has decided to stay in power.
Even after 37 MPs have resigned and numerous members of his inner cabinet told him to go, he steadfastly refused.
This was the mood in Number 10, before the announcement.
It seems he ignored this…
These were the rebels who told him to go, including Nadhim Zahawi who was only appointed as Chancellor a few hours ago.
Election
Boris Johnson gave no sign that he was planning on resigning during a grilling by Commons MPs, as his leadership crisis continues to escalate.
In a dramatic encounter with the Commons Liaison Committee, which came as Mr Johnson faces the most serious crisis of his leadership, he repeatedly denied that he was planning to call a snap election to firm up his ailing premiership.
He also denied that he was going anywhere, stressing the need to tackle rising inflation and the crisis in Ukraine.
He repeatedly stressed that he had a mandate from the 2019 general election to lead the country.
“I look at the biggest war in Europe for 80 years and I can’t for the life of me see how it is responsible just to walk away from that. Particularly not when you have a mandate of the kind that we won two, three years ago.”
Committee
In the Commons earlier Conor McGinn, a shadow Cabinet Office minister, used a point of order to say he understood the government had adjourned or “effectively cancelled” committee hearings organised for tomorrow to consider legislation before parliament as they are “unable to provide ministers.”
Another Angry Voice wrote his thought which is something to think about: “Social media is ablaze with people getting over-excited that Boris Johnson seems to be on the brink, but the fact that a corrupt, lying, philandering bigot like that ever became Prime Minister makes compelling evidence that it’s the entire system that’s rotten to the core. Whoever replaces Johnson is largely irrelevant, because Westminster politics and the media will still be utterly dominated by adherents of the rotten “greed is a virtue” Thatcherite orthodoxy that’s caused so much social…”
Related: PMQs: Dead parrot Johnson left with dotty Dorries, the horse whipster and the most boring psychopath ever