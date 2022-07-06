Yes, you read that right PM Boris Johnson has decided to stay in power.

Even after 37 MPs have resigned and numerous members of his inner cabinet told him to go, he steadfastly refused.

Exc: told PM absolutely defiant and is not going to resign. Sources tell me he told Cabinet colleagues that it was a choice between summer focused on economic growth or chaos of a leadership contest- followed by massive pressure for general election 1/ — Anushka Asthana (@AnushkaAsthana) July 6, 2022

MP very close to PM says: "It’s over.. [but] he thinks in classical terms, for him there is no greater honour in resigning than being killed… if you are going to die, go down fighting" — Chris Smyth (@Smyth_Chris) July 6, 2022

This was the mood in Number 10, before the announcement.

Grim mood in Downing Street. No 10 insider says "lots of tears" in building. "Writing on the wall now. The working assumption is that it will be today". — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) July 6, 2022

No 10 divided:



Two groups of Cabinet ministers are gathered in No 10



Loyalists who argue that forcing PM out would lead to snap election & Labour SNP coalition



Newly minted rebels who want him gone



They are gathered *in different parts of the building* — Steven Swinford (@Steven_Swinford) July 6, 2022

It seems he ignored this…

As Johnson hastily leaves the Commons following Javid's resignation speech there are sarcastic shouts of "Bye Boris!"



Politics is a ruthless bloody beast but by God I hope that stung. #Clownfall — Otto English (@Otto_English) July 6, 2022

These were the rebels who told him to go, including Nadhim Zahawi who was only appointed as Chancellor a few hours ago.

CABINET REBELLION



*Gathering in No10*

Chris Heaton-Harris

N Zahawi

Kit Malthouse

Grant Shapps

Simon Hart

Michelle Donelan

[Others reporting Patel+AMT]



*Want Boris gone but not there*

Brandon Lewis

Kwasi Kwarteng



*Not available*

Raab (in1922)

Wallace (on train)

Truss (on plane) — Ben Riley-Smith (@benrileysmith) July 6, 2022

Now confirmed Priti Patel is in there. Unclear what her message to PM will be – she has been a staunch supporter.



Also – no denials from Boris himself or Gove's team earlier that Michael Gove told PM to resign today. — Ben Riley-Smith (@benrileysmith) July 6, 2022

Imagine hiring two people TWO PEOPLE and they both show up the following day to try and kick you out of your house — James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 6, 2022

Trying to decide who should replace Boris Johnson is like trying to decide which toilet to use at Glastonbury. — Bennett Arron 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@BennettArron) July 5, 2022

Election

Boris Johnson gave no sign that he was planning on resigning during a grilling by Commons MPs, as his leadership crisis continues to escalate.

In a dramatic encounter with the Commons Liaison Committee, which came as Mr Johnson faces the most serious crisis of his leadership, he repeatedly denied that he was planning to call a snap election to firm up his ailing premiership.

He also denied that he was going anywhere, stressing the need to tackle rising inflation and the crisis in Ukraine.

He repeatedly stressed that he had a mandate from the 2019 general election to lead the country.

“I look at the biggest war in Europe for 80 years and I can’t for the life of me see how it is responsible just to walk away from that. Particularly not when you have a mandate of the kind that we won two, three years ago.”

Committee

In the Commons earlier Conor McGinn, a shadow Cabinet Office minister, used a point of order to say he understood the government had adjourned or “effectively cancelled” committee hearings organised for tomorrow to consider legislation before parliament as they are “unable to provide ministers.”

Another Angry Voice wrote his thought which is something to think about: “Social media is ablaze with people getting over-excited that Boris Johnson seems to be on the brink, but the fact that a corrupt, lying, philandering bigot like that ever became Prime Minister makes compelling evidence that it’s the entire system that’s rotten to the core. Whoever replaces Johnson is largely irrelevant, because Westminster politics and the media will still be utterly dominated by adherents of the rotten “greed is a virtue” Thatcherite orthodoxy that’s caused so much social…”

