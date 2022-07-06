A defiant Boris Johnson has rejected calls from Cabinet colleagues to quit after support for his leadership collapsed at Westminster.

The Prime Minister met ministers in No 10 on tonight, where he was told he had lost the confidence of the Tory party and could not continue in office.

In response, the PM sacked Michael Gove.

NEW: Michael Gove sacked by Boris Johnson https://t.co/49vaaEUWlT — Chris Mason (@ChrisMasonBBC) July 6, 2022

BBC’s Chris Mason then tweeted: “‘You cannot have a snake who is not with you on any of the big arguments who then gleefully briefs the press that he has called for the leader to go. You cannot operate like that,’ a No10 source tells me.”

The former Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Secretary, who famously stabbed Mr Johnson in the back during his 2016 leadership bid, had earlier urged him to quit Downing Street as the Tory coup ramped up.

Mr Gove was thought to have told the Prime Minister on Wednesday morning that it was time for him to quit.

That was followed by a delegation of Cabinet ministers going to No 10 to tell Mr Johnson he should stand down after losing the trust of his MPs.

The BBC reported that Communities Secretary Mr Gove had been sacked, with a No 10 source telling the broadcaster: “You cannot have a snake who is not with you on any of the big arguments who then gleefully briefs the press that he has called for the leader to go.

“You cannot operate like that.”

Reactions

The sacking of Michael Gove is not going down well in the Conservative party. One former Boris Johnson ally tells me: “Sacking Gove is revenge. But Boris is now detached from reality. He is now like Putin.” — Nicholas Watt (@nicholaswatt) July 6, 2022

Just hearing Gove has been sacked…. Just going to get some more popcorn…Hold my beer!!! — Steve Bray Activist Against Brexit +Corrupt Tories (@snb19692) July 6, 2022

Boris Johnson sacking Gove is hilarious.



This is all so Trumpian. — Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) July 6, 2022

Michael Gove sacked for telling Johnson times up, but Pincher, an (alleged) predatory sex offender wasn’t. Fuck me, this is pure Trump territory. — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) July 6, 2022

This was HOURS ago!

Home Office Minister Victoria Atkins has resigned. Michael Gove meanwhile appears to have disappeared in a cloud of white powder. — Tim Walker (@ThatTimWalker) July 6, 2022

BREAKING:



Levelling Up Secretary Levelled Down

https://t.co/O3iC0iaw0I — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) July 6, 2022

A source close to the Prime Minister said he told his colleagues there would be “chaos” if he quit and the party would almost certainly lose the next election.

The source said Mr Johnson was “continuing to focus on delivering for the public” and addressing the “hugely important issues facing the country”.

Neither Mr Shapps nor Mr Zahawi are expected to resign, despite the Prime Minister’s refusal to go.

