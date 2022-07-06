Nadhim Zahawi, who was just last night appointed as chancellor of the exchequer following Rishi Sunak’s sudden resignation, will also be a part of the delegation telling Mr Johnson to resign, as a delegation of cabinet ministers gather at Downing Street.

It comes after Michael Gove privately told Mr Johnson it was time to quit.

Long-standing ally Brandon Lewis, who believes Mr Johnson’s position is “now untenable”, was understood to be part of the group, as was Welsh Secretary Simon Hart.

The Cabinet delegation that will tell the PM to go:



Nadhim Zahawi

Grant Shapps

Brandon Lewis

Simon Hart



It will NOT include Michael Gove – he feels he did his bit this morning – but he's still not ruling out quitting — Steven Swinford (@Steven_Swinford) July 6, 2022

Kwasi Kwateng is also there:

Kwasi Kwateng joining group telling PM to go — Beth Rigby (@BethRigby) July 6, 2022

CABINET REBELLION



*Gathering in No10*

Chris Heaton-Harris

N Zahawi

Kit Malthouse

Grant Shapps

Simon Hart

Michelle Donelan

[Others reporting Patel+AMT]



*Want Boris gone but not there*

Brandon Lewis

Kwasi Kwarteng



*Not available*

Raab (in1922)

Wallace (on train)

Truss (on plane) — Ben Riley-Smith (@benrileysmith) July 6, 2022

Amusing!

Nadhim Zahawi's having a rollercoaster week.



Looks like he has no confidence in the man that made him Chancellor. What a difference nine hours and 45 mins make. — Niall Paterson (@skynewsniall) July 6, 2022

Former health secretary Sajid Javid today said “treading the tightrope between loyalty and integrity has become impossible in recent months” and that “I have concluded that the problem starts at the top and I believe that is not going to change “.

“I have concluded that the problem starts at the top – that it is not going to change and that those of us in a position to do so have a responsibility to make a change. I wish my colleagues well who have decided to remain in this cabinet, they will all have their own reasons,” he said.

