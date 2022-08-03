The UK is set to enter a recession which will hit millions of the most vulnerable households, especially in the worst-off parts of the country, a report has warned.

Gross domestic product is set to shrink in the third and fourth quarters of this year, and in the first three months of next year.

So things are not looking very rosy in the UK at the moment.

This led Julia Hartley-Brewer to ask Jacob Rees-Mogg: “What’s actually working in Britain today?”

He replied: “Our test cricketers…”

Julia Hartley-Brewer – What's actually working in Britain today?



Jacob Rees-Mogg – "Our test cricketers… "



pic.twitter.com/HAI9JJRCPQ — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) August 2, 2022

One assumes it was a joke, but it is no laughing matter.

Even Isabel Oakeshott was furious with Rees-Mogg.

Asked what is actually working well in this country, @Jacob_Rees_Mogg replies, falteringly, "test cricket."

That is literally the best he could come up with. — Isabel Oakeshott (@IsabelOakeshott) August 2, 2022

Many other people were not happy with his glib response:

1.

Oh well, English cricket is going well.



I mean what does it matter if kids are hungry and pensioners are looking forward to a winter of cold and working for their pensions? — Dr Tris Price-Williams (@tristanpw1) August 2, 2022

2.

This Moron just beggars belief …. A charlatan in a posh suit ….. https://t.co/cwEbR3whSG — Paul Weeks (@PaulWeeks007) August 3, 2022

3.

If anyone wonders why we have more foodbanks than McDonald’s, why the social care system is a disgrace, etc etc etc, this is the embodiment of everything that is wrong with the country and journalists are letting us down by letting them get away with it https://t.co/ECga7isYAZ — Christopher Gee (@Gengi43) August 2, 2022

4.

5.

Racism in cricket: 14 BAME players report racism in cricket surveyhttps://t.co/UDharY5T5H https://t.co/d9CqKuMClx — 🚄🇺🇦i Tom Foolery 🇪🇺 💚 🏴🌈😷 (@OutReachDude) August 2, 2022

Dover

Mogg has admitted he was wrong to insist there would be no delays at Dover caused by Brexit.

The Brexit opportunities minister was adamant in the past that any backups when crossing the Channel would be witnessed in Calais

But after holidaymakers faced chaos on gridlocked roads on the British side of the border Mr Rees-Mogg conceded he was wrong but “for the right reason”.

Mr Rees-Mogg blamed Paris for the “French-created delays” as he was played a clip from 2018 where he was clear that “the delays will not be at Dover they will be at Calais”.

So how is Brexit really going? This video by Led By Donkeys might offer you a more realistic perspective

Watch

Brexit: an update (with Anna Ford) pic.twitter.com/jZ3Qkkr361 — Led By Donkeys (@ByDonkeys) August 2, 2022

Related: Campaign group call for Rees-Mogg to apologise after saying he was wrong about Dover queues