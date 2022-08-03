The UK is set to enter a recession which will hit millions of the most vulnerable households, especially in the worst-off parts of the country, a report has warned.
Gross domestic product is set to shrink in the third and fourth quarters of this year, and in the first three months of next year.
So things are not looking very rosy in the UK at the moment.
This led Julia Hartley-Brewer to ask Jacob Rees-Mogg: “What’s actually working in Britain today?”
He replied: “Our test cricketers…”
One assumes it was a joke, but it is no laughing matter.
Even Isabel Oakeshott was furious with Rees-Mogg.
Many other people were not happy with his glib response:
Dover
Mogg has admitted he was wrong to insist there would be no delays at Dover caused by Brexit.
The Brexit opportunities minister was adamant in the past that any backups when crossing the Channel would be witnessed in Calais
But after holidaymakers faced chaos on gridlocked roads on the British side of the border Mr Rees-Mogg conceded he was wrong but “for the right reason”.
Mr Rees-Mogg blamed Paris for the “French-created delays” as he was played a clip from 2018 where he was clear that “the delays will not be at Dover they will be at Calais”.
So how is Brexit really going? This video by Led By Donkeys might offer you a more realistic perspective
