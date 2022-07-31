The Prince of Wales accepted a £1 million payment from the family of Osama bin Laden, it has been reported.

The Sunday Times said Charles secured the money from Bakr bin Laden, the patriarch of the wealthy Saudi family, and his brother Shafiq, who are both half-brothers of the former al Qaida leader.

Clarence House strongly disputes many of the claims, saying the decision to accept the donation to his charity, the Prince of Wales’s Charitable Fund (PWCF), was taken solely by trustees.

It was reported that Charles, 73, had a private meeting with Bakr, 76, at Clarence House in London on October 30, 2013, two years after Osama bin Laden was killed by US special forces in Pakistan.

Osama bin Laden was killed by special forces in Pakistan (FBI/PA)

He agreed to the donation despite the objections of advisers at Clarence House and the PWCF, where the money was deposited, the newspaper said.

It was also said that several advisers pleaded with the prince in person to return the money and that he was told by one of his household staff it “would not be good for anybody”.

Clarence House

Clarence House disputed many of the claims and Sir Ian Cheshire, chairman of PWCF, said the donation was agreed “wholly” by the five trustees at the time.

The charity, which was founded in 1979 with a mission to transform lives and build sustainable communities, awards grants to UK-registered non-profit organisations to deliver projects in the UK, Commonwealth and overseas.

Clarence House said: “The Prince of Wales’s Charitable Fund has assured us that thorough due diligence was undertaken in accepting this donation.

Michael Fawcett was accused of promising to secure a knighthood (Sean Dempsey/PA)

“The decision to accept was taken by the charity’s trustees alone and any attempt to characterise it otherwise is false.”

Sir Ian said: “The donation from Sheik Bakr bin Laden in 2013 was carefully considered by PWCF trustees at the time.

“Due diligence was conducted, with information sought from a wide range of sources, including government.

“The decision to accept the donation was taken wholly by the trustees. Any attempt to suggest otherwise is misleading and inaccurate.”

It comes after the Metropolitan Police began an investigation into an alleged cash-for-honours scandal in February, after Charles and his former close confidant, Michael Fawcett, were reported over the claims.

Mr Fawcett was accused of promising to help secure a knighthood and British citizenship for a Saudi billionaire donor to another of Charles’s charities, The Prince’s Foundation.

Clarence House said the prince had “no knowledge” of the alleged cash-for-honours scandal.

Abolish the Monarchy trends

1.

If a Muslim met Osama Bin Laden's family and accepted £1m from them, they'd be interrogated by the police and put on a watchlist. But Prince Charles does so and is still allowed to take millions off the public and gets to become the King of the country. #AbolishTheMonarchy https://t.co/qKqebxnZAz — Amaan (@amaan_jones) July 30, 2022

2.

The monarchy is absurd. We should try democracy, abolish the unelected House of Lords and let’s elect our Head of State. — Keith Benton (@keithfromkiddy) July 30, 2022

3.

Enough now, following the inevitable and unfortunate death of the Queen a referendum on ending the monarchy should seriously be considered.https://t.co/CbjaEEWTO2 — Stephen Doyle (@GaiusCa1igu1a) July 30, 2022

4.

So tired of the Royals. So tired of the government. So tired at the state of this country. — MichelleF 🇬🇧🇪🇺🇸🇪🇮🇹🐟 (@MichelleFattoru) July 30, 2022

5.

Jesus. The “Who’s the biggest liability in the Royal Family Stakes” is a more competitive contest than we realised



Prince Charles accepted £1m from family of Osama bin Ladenhttps://t.co/iyeDg3gJ9L — Dave Bradshaw 🇺🇦 (@djbradshaw64) July 30, 2022

6.

The royals don't attract tourists. Royal buildings do, but the ones not occupied by royals are far more profitable. Here are the top 100 tourist destinations in the UK. #AbolishTheMonarchy pic.twitter.com/bGTEtbpGL3 — Republic (@RepublicStaff) July 30, 2022

7.

When you think the shameful #RoyalFamily couldn’t do worst, each week, I’m surprised how they fall lower! This institution and family is corrupt at hell! #AbolishTheMonarchy 👇👇👇 https://t.co/z6SrINmkpo — Kaheina3009 #ServiceIsUniversal (@kaheina3009) July 30, 2022

8.

I respect the Queen, but the Royal Family is a useless and expensive anachronism. On the sad day that she dies, the British Monarchy should die with her. She's been our longest-serving monarch, and she should be our last. End the show on a high note. #AbolishTheMonarchy — Cliff Smith (@cliffsmith23) July 31, 2022

Related: No investigation into large cash donation to Charles’s charity as private hearing on keeping Philip’s will secret is slammed