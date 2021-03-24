A video of Rosie Holt enthusiastically agreeing with James Wild’s flag protests has been making the rounds on social media as she teasingly called for “at least five flags” in all BBC documents.
The comedian and actor filmed herself watching comments by the Tory MP, who put Tim Davie, the BBC’s director-general, to task over the lack of union jacks in the corporation’s annual report.
Quoting what Davie called a “strange metric”, Wild asked: “In your own report last year of 268 pages, do you know how many union flags were pictured in any of the graphics?”
Davie replied: “In all the briefings I got for this meeting, that was not one of them.”
“Zero,” he responded.
Today @CommonsPAC scrutinised the BBC on its strategy. As well as asking about licence fee, commercial income, and efficiency, I asked about 🇬🇧 as I cldnt spot any in its 268 page Annual Report – maybe this year’s will pic.twitter.com/oUjVFO7NbZ— James Wild MP for NW Norfolk (@jamesowild) March 22, 2021
The clip has been widely shared on social media, with Politics.co.uk editor Ian Dunt saying the “idiocy is beyond scientific understanding” now.
Comedian Marcus Brigstocke called it “infantile and genuinely worrying”, while Rifkind compared it to a clip from The Office.
Holt has also gained good social media traction with this video in which she enthusiastically eggs-on the MP.
Others were quick to chirp in, with Siobhan Benita saying “five flags wouldn’t be enough. There should be one on EVERY PAGE” and Tony McChrystal sarcastically arguing that “every Briton should have the flag laser-etched into their eyes from birth”.
Watch the clip below:
Woman reacts to shocking James Wild flag video 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/j1cUL5YoNV— Rosie Holt (@RosieisaHolt) March 23, 2021
