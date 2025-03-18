The White House has issued a response to Israel’s fresh airstrikes on Gaza, blaming Hamas for the ceasefire coming to an end.

Overnight, Israel launched its biggest wave of airstrikes on Gaza since January 19, when the ceasefire began. The Hamas-run Gaza health ministry has said at least 404 people were killed in the strikes.

The airstrikes were ordered by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz ordered the strikes on Tuesday morning, according to a statement from the PM’s office.

Israel has claimed it was targeting what it called “terror targets” belonging to Hamas, and said the strikes follow “Hamas’s repeated refusal to release our hostages.”

Hamas has accused Israel of going back on the ceasefire agreement between the two sides, and has said Israel is exposing the remaining Israeli hostages held in Gaza to “an unknown fate”.

An Israeli official told CBS that the government had given the White House notice before launching the strikes, which Washington has confirmed.

In a statement, the Trump administration blamed Hamas for the ceasefire breaking down. National Security Council spokesperson Brian Hughes said the group “could have released hostages to extend the ceasefire but instead chose refusal and war”.

The wave of attacks has been condemned by the UN, with the organisation’s humanitarian coordinator for occupied Palestinian territory, Muhannad Hadi, labelling the airstrikes “unconscionable”.

Hamas has called on mediators and the United Nations to intervene, and has not declared that it is resuming the war.

It is widely reported that many of the injured and dead from the airstrikes are women and children.

Dr Feroze Sidhwa, who is working at the Nasser Medical Complex in Deir Al Balah, told Sky News that most of the people he had seen who were killed were women and children.

He told the broadcaster: “I did six operations overnight. Half of them were small children, probably six and below, I wasn’t exactly sure. Most of them are going to die, unfortunately.”

