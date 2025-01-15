Israel and Hamas have reached a deal to halt fighting in Gaza and exchange Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners, an official has told Reuters.

The deal outlines a six-week initial ceasefire phase that includes a gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from central Gaza and the return of Palestinians to north Gaza.

Hamas will release 33 hostages, including all women, children and men over the age of 50, the agency said. In return, Israel will release hundreds of Palestinian detainees.

Donald Trump, who will once again be president of the US in a few days, said: “We have a deal for the hostages in the Middle East. They will be released shortly.”

It comes after President Joe Biden – in the final days of his presidency – said a deal was “on the brink”.

There were reports of Palestinians celebrating Khan Younis in Gaza as news of the possible ceasefire deal broke.

The war broke out on October 7th 2023 when Hamas killed 1,200 people and seized about 250 hostages when they entered Israel from Gaza.

More than 45,000 Palestinians have been killed in the subsequent Israeli offensive in Gaza, the territory’s Hamas-run health ministry says.

