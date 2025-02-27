GB News presenter Beverley Turner has praised Donald Trump for sharing a bizarre AI video imagining what Gaza would look like under his control.

This week, the US president shared the video without comment on his Truth Social platform. The clip shows the war-tirn region turned into a luxurious holiday destination – with exotic beaches, Dubai-style skyscrapers, luxury yachts and people partying.

One clip shows Elon Musk throwing cash into the air while a small group of local kids scramble to gather the notes, while another displays a giant gold statue of Trump in the city centre.

It also includes a “Trump Gaza” tower and an image of a child walking in a street, holding a huge, golden balloon of the president’s head.

The video finished with an image of Trump sunbathing and sipping cocktails by a hotel resort pool alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

And whilst many were outraged by the ludicrous video, it seems like GB News were a fan.

News presenter Beverley Turner said on Wednesday morning that she thought the video was “absolutely genius” and “brilliant” because it will “wind up all the right people.”

She suggested the video was Trump saying to other nations in the region “Sort it out yourselves or I’m going to come and own you.”

She continued: “This is metaphorically banging their heads together, I think it’s brilliant.

“He knows exactly what he’s doing, I think it’s really clever, it will wind up all the right people.”

'This is absolutely genius.'@BeverleyTurner has hailed Donald Trump's AI Gaza video as 'brilliant' as it 'will wind up all the right people'.



'This is absolutely genius.'@BeverleyTurner has hailed Donald Trump's AI Gaza video as 'brilliant' as it 'will wind up all the right people'.

The post comes after Trump’s comments earlier this month in which he suggested the US could take control of Gaza and force Palestinians to resettle in other nations.

Many thought his comments amounted to a call for an ethnic cleansing of the region.

