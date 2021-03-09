Piers Morgan walked out on his Good Morning Britain show today after Alex Beresford gave him a taste of his own medicine.

The outspoken host has been deeply critical of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry following an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

In it the Duchess of Sussex revealed she had suicidal thoughts as she struggled with life inside the royal family, saying: “I just didn’t want to be alive anymore”, and she claimed an unnamed member of the royal family raised “concerns and conversations about how dark [Archie’s] skin might be when he’s born”.

Morgan was heavily criticised yesterday for the tone he took in response to the interview, with weather man and ITV presenter Beresford engaging in a fierce Twitter exchange with him following the programme.

“You ever stop and think maybe you should give this woman carrying a baby a break?” he said, to which Piers tweeted: “I think it’s maybe time to ban our Princes from marrying American women” in response.

Today it seemed to be too much for the GMB host after he was held to account by Beresford, who said the couple have had an “overwhelming amount of negative press”.

Pointing the finger at Morgan he said “we all need to take a step back”, comments which seemed to break the straw on the camel’s back.

