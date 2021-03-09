Piers Morgan walked out on his Good Morning Britain show today after Alex Beresford gave him a taste of his own medicine.
The outspoken host has been deeply critical of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry following an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.
In it the Duchess of Sussex revealed she had suicidal thoughts as she struggled with life inside the royal family, saying: “I just didn’t want to be alive anymore”, and she claimed an unnamed member of the royal family raised “concerns and conversations about how dark [Archie’s] skin might be when he’s born”.
Morgan was heavily criticised yesterday for the tone he took in response to the interview, with weather man and ITV presenter Beresford engaging in a fierce Twitter exchange with him following the programme.
“You ever stop and think maybe you should give this woman carrying a baby a break?” he said, to which Piers tweeted: “I think it’s maybe time to ban our Princes from marrying American women” in response.
Today it seemed to be too much for the GMB host after he was held to account by Beresford, who said the couple have had an “overwhelming amount of negative press”.
Pointing the finger at Morgan he said “we all need to take a step back”, comments which seemed to break the straw on the camel’s back.
Watch the clip in full:
#goodmorningbritain #byepiers #dontcomeback this is what I needed at 6.38am pic.twitter.com/kbHo1Kgl2K— Samer ow my gosh (@samerssssssh) March 9, 2021
Related: ‘Spineless’ Matt Hancock fails to face MPs over 1% NHS pay rise proposal
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.
You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .