It is an open secret that Liz Truss is on a mission to morph into Margaret Thatcher.

However, in her youth she marched side-by-side with left-wingers to demand the ousting of Margaret Thatcher, she is now seen by supporters as the heir to the Iron Lady’s throne.

But Ms Truss also had an early “fascination” with Mrs Thatcher, saying that she was around eight when she agreed to play her during a mock school election. “I got no votes,” she conceded.

She might not admit it, but let’s be honest she is.

Liz Truss on R4's Today programme:



"People see you dress and model yourself on Margaret Thatcher"



"I don't accept that, I am my own person." pic.twitter.com/m7eNR1lqTL — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) July 21, 2022

So what else do they have in common?

Well, seemingly a fondness for one of the sickest people in human history.

Liz tweeted: “Used to see Jimmy Savile at the Flying Pizza on Street Lane, Roundhay. Always in good spirits. RIP.”

Used to see Jimmy Savile at the Flying Pizza on Street Lane, Roundhay. Always in good spirits. RIP — Liz for Leader (@trussliz) October 29, 2011

Even James Felton wonders why this tweet is still up on her account.

You ever going to delete this or nah — James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 20, 2022

Thatcher

Margaret Thatcher had more than a soft spot for the TV nonce.

She repeatedly pushed for ‘eccentric great Briton’ Jimmy Savile to be honoured with a knighthood despite advisors warning the country may ‘live to regret it.’

She struck up a friendship with Savile during her Premiership in the 1980s, even inviting the disgraced broadcaster to spend Christmas at the official Chequers residence with her family.

Talking about cover ups …….https://t.co/PaX4eqQKBA — Philip Bowers (@vibezinguk) July 18, 2022

