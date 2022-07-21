Which UK News channel is most likely to have a section that is almost identical to the film Don’t Look Up?

To be fair it could be a number of right-wing outlets, but it was GB News in this case

As we know the film is actually about climate change, as this tongue-in-cheek tweet set people off recently.

Don’t Look Up is not about climate change it is about a comet — Sahana Srinivasan (@sahana_srini) January 3, 2022

Meteorologist

In the GB News interview, British meteorologist John Hammond warns that, while last week it was a near-perfect 20 degrees Celsius — or 68 degrees Fahrenheit — “By early next week you can scratch 20 degrees. It could very well be 40 degrees. I think there will be hundreds, if not thousands, of excess deaths next week. The charts that I can see in front of me are frightening.”

The interviewer interrupts John saying, “So John, I want us to be happy about the weather, and I don’t know whether something has happened to meteorologists to make you all a little bit fatalistic and harbingers of doom.”

She continues, “All of the broadcasts, particularly on the BBC, every time I’ve turned on, anyone is talking about the weather and they’re saying there’s going to be tons of fatalities. But haven’t we always had hot weather, John?”

As the UK burned this clip is mashed up with a very similar piece from the film and is going viral.

Watch

Reactions

People couldn’t believe the similarities:

1.

Life imitating art imitating life. https://t.co/ekul4xuL1A — This is the End (@TheEnd_Podcast) July 21, 2022

2.

For anyone who is unsure… see the graph at the bottom of this tweet.



That's why meteorologists are gloomy. Facts are not always conveniently happy vacuous sound bites for the benefit of a lowest common denominator viewer demographic.https://t.co/6lbwWaJBWI — IanB (@punctuation) July 20, 2022

3.

Unbelievably irresponsible and ignorant person asks why meteorologists are worried. I want to scream. https://t.co/ln3cyLfLDC — Chiara Mac Call (@CallChiara) July 21, 2022

4.

I remember watching "Don't Look Up" and thinking it was an absolutely genius movie that perfectly describes the how humanity would react in the face of impending catastrophe. Well, here is confirmation that the movie is absolutely 100% spot on. It got bad reviews btw. https://t.co/zy0G5kj64u — Sigmund T A Engeset (@sengeset1) July 21, 2022

5.

This is horrifying!

I cannot fathom how people are so flippant with warnings like this

How many deaths are ok for them to be serious? 😭😭😭 https://t.co/wpfQqU4yzm — 💚Lisa-Is-Not-Here-To-F🕷ck-Spiders-BLM💚 (@AngelComrade) July 21, 2022

6.

No one believes scientists until it happens 🤓🤓🤓🤓 https://t.co/V5Ct9mhnr5 — Dr.Senthil Krishnasamy Ph.D 🇨🇦 (@sencajal) July 21, 2022

7.

This is part of why I didn’t “like” #DontLookUp.



It was just too on the nose. It made me furious. https://t.co/64MUJujnhX — Sam White (@samwhiteout) July 20, 2022

8.

WOW….UK TV anchor actually says, "I don't know what's happened with you meteorologists. Because I want us to be happy about the weather, not all this doom and gloom…" https://t.co/khSQ6z8ZOU — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) July 20, 2022

9.

Related: Flashback to Johnson saying ‘get stuffed’ when asked about fire service cuts