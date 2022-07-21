Liz Truss criticised Rishi Sunak’s record on taxation and the former chancellor claimed he was the only one who could beat Labour as the leadership contenders turned their focus to winning over Tory members.

The Foreign Secretary vowed to bring in an emergency budget to swiftly axe the national insurance rise if she wins the race to be the next prime minister.

Mr Sunak made his own pitch to win over the Conservative membership who will crown the winner by arguing he could win an election, whereas Ms Truss could not.

She is in fighting mode and set about taking her battle to Twitter.

But as you can see it didn’t start very well.

She wrote: “I’m ready to hit the ground from day one,” rather than, one suspects, ‘hit the ground running.’

Oh dear. Liz Truss's first tweet is that she will 'hit the ground' (rather than 'hit the ground running'0

Suspect this tweet will be deleted so here's a screengrab. pic.twitter.com/ZFWOB9iva4 — Paul Waugh (@paulwaugh) July 20, 2022

It was corrected pretty quickly, but it was too late, it had been spotted.

Here's the CORRECTED version now.

Maybe her team took literally @BorisJohnson's line in #PMQs that "it's not Twitter that counts". pic.twitter.com/Rs6oj97yM3 — Paul Waugh (@paulwaugh) July 20, 2022

You feel that Liz vs Rishi contest could be set up for more mishaps, maybe in a TV debate.

Now Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak have signed up to a Sky News debate after an earlier televised appearance was cancelled in the wake of fiery clashes between the candidates.

The broadcaster secured an hour-long head to head between the final two vying for the Tory leadership to take place on August 4, and to be hosted by broadcaster Kay Burley.

The pair had earlier declined to take part in a debate Sky scheduled for the wider candidates, forcing the broadcaster to cancel its plans with a day’s notice.

On Wednesday, Mr Sunak tweeted: “Looking forward to it!”

