Finland’s leader is expected to publicly say for the first time that his country wants to join Nato, after the Nordic country and Sweden signed security pacts with the UK.

As his comments were broadcast around the world #welcometoNato began to trend on Twitter.

BREAKING NEWS: Finland must apply for membership of NATO "without delay", the country's president and prime minister have announced in a joint statement.@HaynesDeborah has the latest.



Live updates: https://t.co/8RZZY3wsSU



📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/vG82DKI7V0 — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 12, 2022

The BBC said the anticipated announcement – the first step towards joining the military alliance – from Finnish president Sauli Niinisto was prompted by a significant rise in public support for Nato membership following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Asked during a press conference in Helsinki alongside Mr Niinisto if there would be “British boots on the ground” on Finnish territory during a “possible conflict with Russia”, he said: “I think the solemn declaration is itself clear.

“And what it says is that in the event of a disaster, or in the event of an attack on either of us, then yes, we will come to each other’s assistance, including with military assistance.

“But the nature of that assistance will of course depend upon the request of the other party.

“But it’s also intended to be the foundation of an intensification of our security and our defence relationship in other ways as well.”

Sweden

Meeting with Swedish prime minister Magdalena Andersson earlier in the day, Mr Johnson said the UK “will not hesitate” to act in the event of an attack on the country.

The British Prime Minister said it was “a sad irony” that the security assurance declaration was signed days after marking VE Day, but was more important than ever under the “grim circumstances” following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February.

Both European countries have been considering the prospect of Nato membership in the face of Mr Putin’s ongoing military aggression.

Speaking after signing the pact, Mr Niinisto said he did not view joining the military alliance as a “zero sum game”.

“Joining Nato would not be against anybody,” the Finnish president said.

Welcome to Nato

Here are some of the comments as the phrase began to trend on Twitter:

1.

Restaurant waiter asked where we are from. Having heard “Finland” he responded smiling “Welcome to NATO!”



I almost started to cry. And had to order their best Prosecco. — Lauri Tierala (@LTierala) May 11, 2022

2.

Welcome to NATO, from 🇫🇷

We are proud to stand by your side.

For a peaceful and democratic continent, where every nation can choose their destiny without fear of invasion. — Daniel G (@dgrv) May 12, 2022

3.

Welcome to NATO! Welcome to NATO! Welcome to NATO! Welcome to NATO! Welcome to NATO! Welcome to NATO! Welcome to NATO! Welcome to NATO! Welcome to NATO! Welcome to NATO! Welcome to NATO! Welcome to NATO! Welcome to NATO! Welcome to NATO! Welcome to NATO! Welcome to NATO! Welcome! — eric ferguson (@ericsferguson) May 12, 2022

4.

Great news! Finland is more than welcome to NATO! https://t.co/T9RgJaumUx — Tanel Kiik (@TanelKiik) May 12, 2022

5.

Welcome to NATO!



(From a very wonky, broken UK 🇬🇧) — AintMissBehavin' (@BehavinAint) May 12, 2022

6.

Welcome to NATO. Russia can sit down and shut up because they did this to themselves. https://t.co/9EznQoUWlD — David M. (@GAResistance93) May 12, 2022

Related: Sweden and Finland agree to submit Nato applications as Russia claims we are already fighting World War Three