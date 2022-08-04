Foreign Secretary Ms Truss has pledged to “start cutting taxes from day one” with a new budget and spending review that would reverse April’s rise in national insurance and next year’s corporation tax hike from 19% to 25%.

In contrast, Mr Sunak has pitched himself as the fiscally conservative candidate who will “deliver tax cuts that drive growth” in a “responsible” way.

The former chancellor has claimed his rival to become the next prime minister would further drive up interest rates, raising mortgage payments, with her plans.

But Ms Truss countered by saying “we cannot tax our way to growth” and insisting her plans would not drive up prices further.

Internet

Tax aside what does Truss think about the internet?

Back in 2019 the Labour Party “wants to nationalise the internet”, claimed Liz Truss.

The then Chief Secretary to the Treasury said Jeremy Corbyn’s party “wants to run” the internet and “will be deciding the messages” should Labour win power at the next election.

Two-track

Truss was asked about online harms bill suggests two-track internet – one for teens and one that protects adult free speech. She says she’s worried about what her teen daughters see but adults should have free speech.

HOW would you set up a different internet re age of user??? — Latika M Bourke (@latikambourke) August 1, 2022

It appears that Truss does like an emoji.

Having spent 18 months shadowing Liz Truss, the idea of her not realising what she’s signed up to is not exactly novel: the freeports fiasco, the shipbuilding blunder, the list goes on. After all, this is the minister who writes TL;DR with dead eye emojis on policy submissions…. — Emily Thornberry (@EmilyThornberry) August 2, 2022

Reactions

1.

People mocked @jeremycorbyn for his internet in every household policy. @trussliz wants two internets 😂😂. Most embarrassing country in Europe because of this lot. — Craig Richardson (@craigtrichardso) August 2, 2022

2.

“Now Liz, you’re storming ahead, just get out there and don’t say anything weird”

“I’m going to ignore Scotland entirely”

“Liz”

“There should be TWO internets” pic.twitter.com/0mlt4zMTbf — James Felton (@JimMFelton) August 1, 2022

3.

I see Liz Truss wants to invent a two-track internet pic.twitter.com/MvdWMTRVKR — MrPaulRobinson (@MrPaulRobinson) August 2, 2022

4.

It’ll take the average teenager about 8.6 seconds to break out of Liz Truss’s teenage internet into the adult one https://t.co/2OWjQLg2pK — Stuart Dredge (@stuartdredge) August 2, 2022

5.

Liz #Truss wants a separate internet for under 18’s 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 how are people this stupid? #ToryLeadershipRace #Conservatives pic.twitter.com/ZQnPWmhVSN — BLACKADDER THE V (@Captainhorribl1) August 4, 2022

6.

This is… I'd be really interested in hearing how Liz Truss thinks the internet works. https://t.co/CI3onXHFO1 — WH (@will_full) August 2, 2022

7.

She make Dorries sound like Stephen Hawking. https://t.co/65HfvcU8uN — Andy P (@ArcticReviews) August 2, 2022

8.

What about two internets? I'm sure that'll work! pic.twitter.com/mL3AOE97HC — Satan (@SpeakingSatan) August 2, 2022

9.

Can we have a third internet where we don’t have to listen to a word Liz Truss says? https://t.co/MxaNYLmntS — Mell Black 🖤🔮✨ (@MissBox) August 1, 2022

10.

Liz Truss unveiling the under 18s internet https://t.co/TumyMUft97 pic.twitter.com/OJbc0FciDE — Chris 🇺🇦 (@Chris_Hague13) August 2, 2022

11.

Liz Truss probably thinks paedophiles are using “an area of the internet the size of Ireland”. #brasseye — 𝗕𝗹𝗼𝗼𝗿.gbp (@alexbloor) July 26, 2022

