With Cristiano Ronaldo’s lack of game time and seemingly not wanting to be at the club, the Manchester United forward line is looking a bit light.

The Portuguese legend has barely featured in pre-season after missing their tour of Asia and Australia for family reasons.

Now Anthony Martial is set to miss Erik ten Hag’s first competitive match as manager through injury.

Martial was primed to start against Brighton & Hove Albion in United’s Premier League opener after an impressive pre-season campaign but has suffered a setback.

Reactions

Some fans are not too excited about the potential forward line.

1.

Elanga Rashford Sancho front 3 for our first game of the season https://t.co/8nMZnO1awk pic.twitter.com/Yw00U3OR7z — ' (@AniUTD) August 4, 2022

2.

There's a very strong chance we play a Elanga-Rashford-Sancho front 3 on Sunday because CR37 couldn't be arsed to pull up to pre-season…

pic.twitter.com/qwkiCZVjHU — LKG 🔰 (@UtdLG) August 4, 2022

3.

Go Garnacho, Rashford, Sancho if Ronaldo is still messing around.



Tricky for Ten Hag to manage this. Put Ronnie straight back in, what does it say? Not play him and we don't score, drama.



Failure to back him so far has lead us to this. Even with Ronaldo & Martial we need depth. — Adam McKola (@AdamMcKola) August 4, 2022

4.

The reason Manchester United & Ten Hag don't want Ronaldo to leave is they know an attack made up of Martial, Rashford, Sancho and Elanga can't get us anywhere. With Cavani gone, Ronaldo is the only world class striker remaining at the club. That's the truth. pic.twitter.com/098kwuZjQN — ConvolutedKepler186f (@Utibe_26) July 31, 2022

5.

If you said to me after the last game of the season away at Palace that we’ll go into the first match of the season with a front 3 of:



Elanga Rashford Sancho



Shambles — Eseosa 🔰 (@Eseosa_Bighead) August 4, 2022

Ten Hag row

Erik ten Hag says it was “unacceptable” for Cristiano Ronaldo and other Manchester United players to leave Old Trafford before the end of Sunday’s friendly against Rayo Vallecano.

Now he has another battle on his hands.

He is keen on being reunited with Hakim Ziyech from Chelsea. However, there are concerns from within his recruitment team that he isn’t the right player for the club.

Ziyech has been restricted to just 29 league starts in his two full seasons at Stamford Bridge,

He rose to stardom with 49 goals and 80 assists during four years at Ajax, but has only managed 14 goals and 10 assists in his time at Chelsea.

The Dutchman was allowed to bring in Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez and they are still pursuing a move for Frenkie de Jong on the manager’s recommendation.

