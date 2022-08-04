she said Scottish First Minister Ms Sturgeon was an “attention seeker” who is “best ignored” at a hustings event in Exeter on Monday.

Asked during the hustings if she would ignore Mr Drakeford like Ms Sturgeon, Ms Truss said: “I think it’s a very different situation in Scotland and Wales.

“Because what’s happening in Scotland is the entire resources of the Scottish Government are being used to run essentially an independence campaign, and I think that is grossly irresponsible.

Agitating

“The Scottish Government are not delivering for the people of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon is spending her time agitating for independence.”

Her comments prompted further personal attacks on Ms Sturgeon, with Ms Truss’s ally Jacob Rees-Mogg stating the Scottish National Party leader is “always moaning”.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said the attack on Ms Sturgeon from someone hoping to be the next occupant of No 10 is “completely and utterly unacceptable”.

Reactions

1.

Responding to the comments by Truss, SNP MP Anum Qaisar said: “Nicola Sturgeon said that she set aide £20m (0.05% of the Scottish budget).

“There’s no “fresh start” after Boris – they’re a bunch of crooks and liars.”

2.

SNP MSP James Dornan said: “Is Liz Truss mentally and instinctively incapable of telling the truth when is comes to talking about Scotland? What a state the UK is in when it looks like she will be the next PM.

“Not much change from the incumbent deceiver then.”

3.

So @trussliz has now insulted the First Minister of Scotland and the First Minister of Wales. This is unhinged now. It’s not about the two people, but their roles—to which they were democratically elected. Insulting them in these ways is insulting Scotland and Wales. Disgusting. — Prof Tanja Bueltmann (@TanjaBueltmann) August 3, 2022

4.

Looks like ‘Child of the Union’ Liz Truss has unified Scotland against herself. pic.twitter.com/iW9trRF5WY — Phantom Power (@PhantomPower14) August 2, 2022

5.

Days since the SNP last won an election in Scotland: 88



Days since the Tories last won an election in Scotland: 24588



Yet Liz Truss says the SNP Government and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon should be "ignored." — Marcus Carslaw (@marcuscarslaw1) August 1, 2022

6.

Was Liz Truss…



A PM wannabe who, if elected, will have been done so by less than 0.3% of the UK electorate



Right to say she’ll “just ignore” Scotland’s serially, democratically elected First Minister?



Well…



I’ll be having my say from 11:15 on @JeremyVineOn5 — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) August 2, 2022

7.

It's not that liz Truss said ignore Nicola Sturgeon it's the fact the British Nationalist media in Scotland – BBC, Daily Record, The Express, Daily Mail, The Sun etc will celebrate the fact she said it. Scottish people are continually being told "your democracy doesn't count" pic.twitter.com/rgCf1Ai33H — Graeme (@1965graeme1965) August 1, 2022

8.

Liz Truss said last night that Nicola Sturgeon was an "attention seeker" and that it was best to "ignore" her when discussing Scotland, confirming in one foolish moment that colonialism is alive and well and deeply embedded in Tory thinking. — Richard Murphy (@RichardJMurphy) August 2, 2022

9.

James O'Brien reacts to Liz Truss's "gross" suggestion that she would just "ignore" the First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon if she becomes PM. @mrjamesob pic.twitter.com/UCK1drfZ6O — LBC (@LBC) August 2, 2022

10.

Hi @trussliz Why do you disrespect the people of Scotland so? PS Asking for my country 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 — Annabelle Ewing (@aewing4Cbeath) August 1, 2022

11.

Liz Truss thinks she can ignore the, democtatically elected, leader of Scotland @NicolaSturgeon. We'll see how that works out. — Colum Eastwood 🇺🇦 (@columeastwood) August 1, 2022

