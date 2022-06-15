Stripping the European Court of Justice of its oversight role in the Northern Ireland Protocol is “out of the question”, an EU official has warned.

The proposal is included in the contentious UK Government Bill empowering ministers with the ability to scrap the bulk of the protocol.

it comes as Boris Johnson faced PMQs for the first time since the publication of the controversial Northern Ireland Protocol Bill as the UK faces renewed legal action from Brussels.

The prime minister has downplayed changes in the bill, which has been criticised for seeking to unilaterally tear up parts of the Brexit agreement, as “not a big deal”.

But if you watched today’s PMQs you wouldn’t know this as it wasn’t mentioned, apart from fleetingly by the SNP’s Ian Blackford.

The lack of Brexit questions during today’s session wasn’t missed by Peter Stefanovic who quesitoned this in a new video.

Stefanovic told The London Economic: “Maybe I’m just naive but when a Government admits a deal the Prime Minister has agreed and signed is so sh*** it has actually placed the country in “grave peril” I think it’s important to raise it at #PMQs”

He tweeted the video and wrote: “2020 – Boris Johnson tells the country he got “a great deal” 2022 – Boris Johnson tells the country his deal is such a catastrophic disaster it represents “grave peril” to the country & he must break international law Not even mentioned at #PMQs! WHY?”

