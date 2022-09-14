The Duchess of Sussex has paused the release of her Spotify podcast, Archetypes, for the duration of the mourning period for the Queen.
It comes as Vanessa Feltz’s dismantling of a Meghan critic has gone viral.
Three full episodes of the audio series have been released since its launch on August 23, featuring conversations with veteran tennis player Serena Williams, pop star Mariah Carey and actress and producer Mindy Kaling.
Meghan and Harry signed a lucrative deal with the audio streaming giant to host and produce podcasts, estimated to be worth around 25 million US dollars (£18 million), in late 2020.
A message on the podcast’s Spotify page said: “New episodes of Archetypes will be paused during the official mourning period for Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth II.”
Feltz
Feltz asked royal biographer Angela Levin who, we are guessing, is no fan of Meghan Markle.
The presenter thought she’d ask Levin about those views and if she had facts to prove her points.
Watch
Reactions
People were impressed with Feltz:
