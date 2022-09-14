The Duchess of Sussex has paused the release of her Spotify podcast, Archetypes, for the duration of the mourning period for the Queen.

It comes as Vanessa Feltz’s dismantling of a Meghan critic has gone viral.

Three full episodes of the audio series have been released since its launch on August 23, featuring conversations with veteran tennis player Serena Williams, pop star Mariah Carey and actress and producer Mindy Kaling.

Meghan and Harry signed a lucrative deal with the audio streaming giant to host and produce podcasts, estimated to be worth around 25 million US dollars (£18 million), in late 2020.

A message on the podcast’s Spotify page said: “New episodes of Archetypes will be paused during the official mourning period for Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth II.”

Feltz

Feltz asked royal biographer Angela Levin who, we are guessing, is no fan of Meghan Markle.

The presenter thought she’d ask Levin about those views and if she had facts to prove her points.

Watch

Angela Levine got called out for her anti-Meghan rhetoric, and it was delicious. pic.twitter.com/4dhG8XQeZg — Christopher Bouzy (@cbouzy) September 12, 2022

Reactions

People were impressed with Feltz:

1.

Every last person on that panel has taken turns dehumanizing Meghan, in particular Angela Levin who cannot take minutes of being questioned. — Stephanie. (@qsteph) September 12, 2022

2.

All Angela Levine does is spout hate about Meghan Markle.

I can't understand why she is constantly being given a media platform to air her poisonous views.

If she was this vitriolic towards Kate she would have been ostracised & cancelled but it's 'OK' to repeatedly attack Meghan https://t.co/go3AZfMSqH — Lorraine King (@lorrainemking) September 14, 2022

3.

Angela Levin got her posterior quite rightly handed to her over her vicious attitude towards Meghan Markle.



She was asked what she based her hurtful stories on.



Her response? Aside from being utterly unrepentant, she attacked the interviewer, and the premise of the questions. https://t.co/m2bSH1v34y — Edwin Hayward 🦄 🗡 (@edwinhayward) September 13, 2022

4.

5.

It’s good when bullies show their true colours isn’t it. https://t.co/EB6XWrvt3U — Amanda Abbington (@CHIMPSINSOCKS) September 13, 2022

6.

This is absolutely brilliant questioning from @VanessaOnAir. They can dish out the hate but can’t take any basic scrutiny https://t.co/AZ1UZ3Ed7s — Ayesha Hazarika (@ayeshahazarika) September 12, 2022

