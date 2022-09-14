King Charles was shown signing a visitor’s book in front of cameras at Hillsborough Castle, near Belfast yesterday.

He reacted after the pen he was using leaked on him.

“Oh god I hate this (pen)!” Charles said, standing up and handing the pen to his wife, Camilla, Queen Consort.

“Oh look, it’s going everywhere,” Camilla said as her husband wiped his fingers.

“I can’t bear this bloody thing … every stinking time,” Charles said as he walked away looking pretty disgruntled.

Redundancies

It comes as dozens of Clarence House staff were given notice of the threat of redundancy while they worked round the clock in the wake of the King’s accession, The Guardian has revealed.

Private secretaries, the finance office, the communications team and other loyal household employees were among those who received the letter, while the thanksgiving service for the Queen was taking place in St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh on Monday.

Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS) condemned the decision to announce redundancies during the period of mourning as “nothing short of heartless”.

Watch

"I can't bear this bloody thing!": King Charles' signing ceremony at Northern Ireland's Hillsborough Castle made one thing clear – even royalty can't escape the frustration of an inadequate pen. pic.twitter.com/nzygNTLslX — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 13, 2022

Reactions

A lot of people thought the new King should be given some slack.

He’s 73, his mum has just died, he’s done a whirlwind tour of the U.K.. Give him a break. — Sangita Myska (@SangitaMyska) September 13, 2022

GB News backed the new King:

'Most people have never used a fountain pen in their lives… He is a very kind and loving and conscientious person.'



Lady Colin Campbell defends King Charles III after a fountain pen leaked on his hand while he signed a visitor's book in Belfast. pic.twitter.com/xGVrup07hZ — GB News (@GBNEWS) September 13, 2022

Others were not as complimentary about the video:

Has there been a mixup and Victor Meldrew was accidentally declared King? — Child of Alba 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 💙💛 (@ChildOfAlba) September 13, 2022

Year 9 pupil: sir my pen’s exploded



Me: pens don’t just explode



King Charles:pic.twitter.com/3xXCPBRZN6 — James Theo (@JamesTheo) September 13, 2022

Another day, another argument between King Charles III and a fountain pen. pic.twitter.com/Fa7SyxKpTs — Kara Calavera 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 (@KaraCalavera) September 13, 2022

Where’s the pen guy?! King Charles gets angry and pissed off over a pen…again. pic.twitter.com/Ru3cfgSAlT — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) September 13, 2022

"I can't bare this bloody Pen,why do they do this every Stinking time" says #Charles. #CharlesIII pen refuses to write or leaks all the time. This should tell you that nature rejects him.



If he can't even handle a pen, how does he rule over you?#Blacktwitter #irishtwitter pic.twitter.com/9hodpFvym1 — King of the North (@kingatehene) September 13, 2022

Fountain pen 2 – Charles 0 pic.twitter.com/ameydIcuWo — •𝗟𝗜𝗡𝗔• (@agirlcalledlina) September 13, 2022

King Charles cannot even put toothpaste on his toothbrush. 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/IdB68mGCHe — Resilient (@KaindeB) September 13, 2022

Fair point?

Liz Truss to accompany King Charles on his tour round the Uk and I really hope her job is to look after the Royal pen pic.twitter.com/pWrlaiwV5l — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) September 11, 2022

