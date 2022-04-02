Tommy Robinson has claimed he is being deported from Mexico for ‘national security reasons’ after he says he was arrested while on an Easter getaway with his family.

He has shared footage of him allegedly being arrested at Cancun Airport while on a half term holiday with his three children.

In clips shared to Telegram the 39-year-old films an interaction between himself and a man purported to be an immigration officer, while also showing off the ‘holding cell’ he is said to be held in.

‘I have been arrested, separated from my kids and now I’m being deported as a matter of national security’, he says.

In an interaction with Cancun Airport staff, Robinson is told the information about his arrest is ‘confidential’ but has come directly from the capital, Mexico City.

After saying he is a journalist and pleading his case, he adds: ‘I’ve never broken a law here. All I do at home is talk about Islam’.

Robinson questions the charges he is allegedly being deported on.

‘I’ve never caused a problem, landed for what is clearly a family holiday, and I’ve been arrested, detained and separated from my kids.

