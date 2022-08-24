Tory leadership hopeful Rishi Sunak appeared to blame welfare claimants for labour shortages and for soaring inflation.

As expected he didn’t mention the dreaded B word at any point to explain the problems the UK is facing.

In response, Peter Stefanovic has pulled his comments together in a new viral video.

Grotesque

He shared the video and wrote: “If Rishi Sunak is now saying UK labour shortages are contributing to high inflation he must accept responsibility for having created that situation with the hard Brexit he championed For him to now blame welfare claimants for those shortages is grotesque.”

He also told The London Economic that: “Rishi Sunak was at it again at last nights hustings – shamelessly blaming welfare claimants for labour shortages & high inflation!

“The point that needs to be made is this – if Sunak is now saying UK Labour shortages are contributing to high inflation he must accept responsibility for having created that situation himself with the hard Brexit he championed & helped inflict on the country! “

If Rishi Sunak is now saying UK Labour shortages are contributing to high inflation he must accept responsibility for having created that situation with the hard Brexit he championed



For him to now blame welfare claimants for those shortages is grotesque pic.twitter.com/idvTHB0b3W — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) August 24, 2022

Reactions

As ever his videos created a lot of debate online:

Verging on sinister now, he knows his audience I suppose. — Karl (@KarlBuzz16) August 24, 2022

'For him to now blame welfare claimants for those shortages is grotesque'

Yes, but he said it to appeal to members of the Tory party. Whether it is true or not doesn't matter. — Geoffrey Kitching (@geoff19542) August 24, 2022

I don’t want another Moron as 🇬🇧 Prime Minister! https://t.co/sWhcsfhF6o — Joseph O'Beirne (@OJosepbeirne) August 24, 2022

With the Tories it is always about scraping the bottom of the barrel, a kind of 'competition' who can exhibit the lowest form of human consciousness. https://t.co/q6xAySY3eZ — Michael Harald 🇩🇪🇺🇬🇬🇧 (@demiggi) August 24, 2022

This is an interesting point?!

I know it’s not important but why does Sunak walk about the stage bending his knees in exaggerated fashion whilst simultaneously waving his arms about? It is a bizarre way to address an audience. — Steve Chapman (@SteveCh38852500) August 24, 2022

Sunak attacks Truss over economic plans

Rishi Sunak said he would not make promises he could not keep when it came to the cost-of-living crisis as he stepped up his attack on Liz Truss’ plans for tax cuts, warning they would increase borrowing and fuel inflation.

He compared his approach to Margaret Thatcher’s, saying she was prepared to say things “that may have been difficult to hear, but were right for the country”.

The former chancellor has acknowledged he is the underdog in the race to become the next prime minister but insisted he was still in the contest and it was important the public had the chance to debate the “very clear difference” between the two candidates’ approaches.

