Summer is a great time for a lot of things: balmy evenings, weekends away, lazy jaunts to the coast, that big holiday you’ve been waiting for all year…and hopefully a bit of a breather at work as everyone else makes use of their annual leave and heads off for some much-needed rest and relaxation too.

Depending on your industry, it can also be a lot slower to get ideas and projects over the line from June to September. Key decision makers are on leave, often in domino fashion, which can hold things up for weeks on end. It’s not a bad thing, we all need our time off, but the result is that projects and plans often take a while to come to fruition over the summer period.

Traditionally we’d have said the same about recruitment too. Spring and autumn are its two biggest peaks, which means most people almost automatically rule the summer months out when they’re thinking about maybe making a job move.

But that would be an oversight, and here are three reasons why.

1. Quick turnarounds

Keep an eye on the dates on job listings. If a company has posted a fresh job listing in the late summer, then that is likely to be a role that is going to need to be filled fast. This also potentially means that the company has made it a priority to look at applications speedily, and fast-track the whole process. So if you submit your application quickly, you could be hearing back pretty shortly.

2. Fewer applications

Because there are fewer roles on offer in the summer months, that means the volume of applications goes down across the board. Less eyes on those lovely fresh jobs means less eyes on any applications that get sent in, so yours has an even better chance of success.

3. More time

In general, it is a slower time for hiring managers in terms of volumes of applications they receive and the amount of new job roles and interviews they need to prepare for. So they could have a little more time to spend on reviewing the applications they do receive. One study found that on average, a hiring manager spends just six to seven seconds looking at a CV – if you apply now, you can hope you get some more time than that.

If you’re ready to see what roles are on offer this August, we have three that are hiring at the moment – and you can browse lots more on the The London Economic Job Board too.

E-Commerce Product Manager – Operational Platform, TikTok

TikTok is looking for an Operational Platform Product Manager to join its shopping team. You will be responsible for setting up product roadmap to improve operational efficiency and lead and design product features. You’ll also set up regular catch-ups with stakeholders on product status, feedback and performance and collect feature requirements to ensure an aligned OKR. You’ll need five years’ experience in ecommerce and experience in CRM system, ERP system, permission, CMS or product in process improvement or strategy. If you have prior experience in ecommerce, especially with seller, product and promotion events that would be an advantage. Find out more here.

Head of Enterprise Risk Management, SaltPay

As the Head of Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) at SaltPay you’ll design a holistic and adaptable Risk Management Framework. Remaining adaptable to an evolving landscape with respect to regulation, market entrants and an expanding suite of risks is essential. This role will lead out on the strategic design to risk management across the financial and non-financial areas of the business and therefore requires an experienced knowledge of regulated services, in particular with respect to Payment Services Directive 2 (PSD2) and Capital Requirement Regulation (CRR) of the European Banking Authority (EBA), along with a strong working knowledge of the ever-expanding technology industry. You will be the executive responsible for the identification, analysis and mitigation of internal and external risks that may impact the business today and into the future. Get the full job description.

Senior Backend Developer, Thought Machine

Back End Engineering is a key role within Thought Machine and the Senior Backend Developer will lead the development of the Vault product. You’ll adopt the best practices in continuous deployment monorepo style development and you will be expected to develop code to a high standard and production ready state. You’ll design, implement and develop scalable, performant microservices using best practices and write automated unit tests and integrate tests.Interfacing with other engineering teams to ensure that features are added in a structured and coherent way is also a key ask. Find out more about this role.

Are you ready to discover a new tech role? The London Economic Job Board has thousands of opportunities