Autumn is almost upon us, and with memories of long, hot summer days still on our minds, most people will be relishing the thought of wrapping up warm and enjoying hot drinks at home.

The Pumpkin Spice Latte has become a favourite for many people of late, giving you all the essential autumnal colours and flavours in one mug.

At Starbucks, one of these seasonal beverages usually costs at least £3.50 a pop.

But their recipe can be easily imitated.

Sophia Zimmer, expert at jackandbeyond.com, has revealed her take on the Starbucks’ Pumpkin Sice Latte or ‘PSL’ which can be easily made at home.

She said: “Creating the ‘PSL’ at home is an easy activity that you can do as a family to ensure you are saving money on daily Starbucks trips, and instead have the opportunity to perfect for your own taste.”

“It is also worth bearing in mind the positive environmental impact that making your own ‘PSL’ might have as you are lowering food waste by using things you probably already have in your cupboard.”

“You can put Starbucks to shame by going a step further and decorate with edible glitter, chocolate dusting art, as well as adding caramel sauce if it wasn’t already sweet enough.”

Find the recipe below:

Oven

Food processor Ingredients 4 tsp Ground Cinnamon

2 tsp Ground Ginger

1 tsp Ground Cloves

1/2 tsp Ground Nutmeg

1 whole Pumpkin

1 Espresso

1 tbsp Vanilla Extract

1 glass Milk Instructions Create the pumpkin puree The first step is to make the pumpkin puree. Begin by slicing, deseeding and then deveining your pumpkin. Bake the pumpkin for 45 minutes at 374 degrees Fahrenheit (190 ◦C) in a preheated oven. Blend in a food processor until smooth. If you are short on time, perhaps try a pre-made pumpkin puree that will make the process speedier — especially if you are in the midst of a busy work week.

Create the perfect spice blend Whilst you wait for the puree to bake, you can begin to create the vital spice blend that gives the latte its distinctive flavour.” To create the perfect blend of spices, you will need: – 4 teaspoons of ground cinnamon – 2 teaspoons of ground ginger – 1 teaspoon of ground cloves – 1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg.” It is worth noting that this recipe can be adapted to suit most dietary requirements or if you only have cinnamon sticks, you can ground down to be used in this recipe.

Heat up your chosen milk In a pan, warm 2 mugs of your chosen milk (dairy or non-dairy alternative). Alternatively you can heat and froth your milk using a milk frother machine or in a separate pan on your hob.

Mix together To complete, in a heatproof glass or mug, combine 2 tablespoons of pumpkin puree and 1 shot of espresso, add half a teaspoon of your spice mix and whisk until smooth. For extra sweetness, include 1 tablespoon of sugar or 1 tablespoon of vanilla extract. Add in the warm milk and any leftover froth and stir.

Enjoy and relax with your homemade Pumpkin Spice Latte To achieve maximum autumnal cosiness, serve in a large mug or, to achieve the cafe aesthetic, serve in a tall glass.” Don’t forget to serve with whipped cream, a dusting of cocoa powder and a cinnamon stick for stirring. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

