











A video describing Labour leader Keir Starmer’s brain is gaining traction, in a very amusing remake of Eminem’s rap classic Guilty Conscience.

Featuring former Labour leaders Jeremy Corbyn, Tony Blair and Ed Milliband, the JOE video shows “Keir, 58 years old, bitterly disappointed in the way things are going”.

The video shows Starmer deciding to do “whatever is necessary” to improve “things”, and then his “conscience” kicks in, in the shape of Corbyn and Blair.

Corbyn, his “Labour left-wing conscience”, tells Starmer to think of the consequences before attempting to “end the civil war”.

And his Blair conscience tells him to “shuffle the party” and run Labour like he did.

“Just borrow the woke left until you can get rid. Tell them it’s unacceptable, that he’s unelectable, he should just stick to growing vegetables,” the parody shows Blair saying.

“But that won’t all go through like it’s supposed to, the core membership chose you and they’ll expose you.

“Think about Iraq before you trust this bloke and look at his hair. He looks like Peter Stringfellow,”

And Milliband makes an appearance too, supposedly saying “a party for the many, it’s not just for the rich” and getting owned by Peter Mandelson, who replies: “said the man who lost to a bacon sandwich”.

Back to Starmer, he is shown saying that uniting the Labour party is “the way to go”, but upon Sky News presenter Sophy Ridge asking “what are you actually gonna do”, Starmer replies: “I don’t know”.

The parody ends on a chorus “sung” by Starmer: “These voices, these voices, I hear them, and when they talk I falter, I falter, I falter, I falter, I falter, I falter.”

Reactions

Dozens of Twitter users have reacted to the video.

It was labelled as “brilliant”, “amazing” and “absolutely incredible” to name a few bits of praise.

One user said: “Very good. “I’m your left-wing Labour conscience.”

And Kevin Larkin said the video is “so well done”.

“Keith is absolutely finished,” Marxus Rashford said.

