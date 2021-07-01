











Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Overview for Thursday 1 July 2021

Areas of warm sunshine in the south and west and also in parts of Scotland, although isolated showers. Probably cloudier in eastern and northern England, scattered heavy showers possible later.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday:

Fine for many areas Friday, though some scattered showers likely in the afternoon. Becoming more unsettled into the weekend, with rain or showers for most. Warm and increasingly humid.

London Weather forecast for today:

Cloudy near the coast with the odd spot of light rain. Dry inland with bright or sunny spells. Light winds. Perhaps an isolated late shower over Hampshire. Maximum temperature 24 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Very High.

UK Weather Warnings: Nil.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Outlook for Friday to Sunday:

Each morning will start dull but slowly improve. Occasional mainly light showers on Friday with some sunny spells. More cloud on Saturday and Sunday with heavy showers, thundery at times.

Weather data provided by the Met Office. The UK Met Office provide weather and climate forecasts to help with those decisions so people can be safe, wel and prosperous so that every single day, people can make decisions based on the weather. Met Office are people behind the weather forecasts that feature on TV, online and on your phone in the UK. They are also trusted to help protect UK armed forces as they plan missions around the weather; and to keep technology safe with our space weather forecasts. They help the UK and other economies prosper. For example, they advise energy and retail sectors of weather that might affect consumer trends. They also help airlines reduce costs, and run safely and on schedule. For a detailed forecast of your area, go to https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/

Interested in seeing the lucky numbers and horoscopes for the day, see them here.