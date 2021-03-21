Recently Boris Johnson has said he is “deeply, deeply sorry” for the loss of lives in the past 12 months due to Covid-19.

The Prime Minister faced calls to “apologise” for the UK’s death toll a year on from the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

Labour’s Richard Burgon on Wednesday said Mr Johnson should “hold up his hands” to the fact that he has overseen a death toll “six times higher” that the 20,000 figure which was considered “a good outcome” one year ago.

Mr Johnson said he takes “full responsibility” for the Government’s actions in the past year during the pandemic and that “there will be time for a full inquiry” into what took place.

Ken Clarke

So an inquiry looks likely however senior Tory Ken Clarke isn’t happy about it.

Ken Clarke appeared on Radio 4 and told the presenter that he didn’t believe there should be an inquiry, claiming they were ‘fashionable.’ He said that the only outcomes will only seek to apportion blame with ‘the benefit of hindsight.’

He said: “The inevitable public inquiry will turn into a witch-hunt they usually do, with the benefit of hindsight, the opponents of Boris will say ‘he should have done this he should have done that’, because we can now see what happened.”

Clarke said inquiries had become ‘fashionable’

Many people would argue that this is the whole point of public inquiries.

Reactions

1.

Extremely disappointed in Ken Clarke. He sometimes speaks good sense. — Patricia Somerset 💙 (@PatriciaSomer11) March 21, 2021

2.

@bbcpaddy Ken Clarke’s hindsight argument doesn’t cut it — Christabel (@Christabel2016) March 21, 2021

3.