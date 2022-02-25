Who is to blame for the invasion of Ukraine? It is very hard to not blame lay the blame directly at Vladimir Putin’s door for launching a huge ground and air invasion of a peaceful country.

Well, one person who has, to a degree, supported Putin is the darling of Brexit, Nigel Farage.

Mr Farage blamed the West for “poking the Russian bear with a stick.”

Well, I was wrong. Putin has gone much further than I thought he would.



A consequence of EU and NATO expansion, which came to a head in 2014. It made no sense to poke the Russian bear with a stick.



These are dark days for Europe. — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) February 24, 2022

In response LBC Presenter Ian Dale hit out at Mr Farage, describing his tweet as “truly shameful” and criticising the former politician for failing to condemn the Russian leader. Writing on Twitter, he said: “Truly shameful, Nigel.

Truly shameful, Nigel. These are indeed dark days for Europe. You're right on that. But there is only one man to blame here, Putin. Not Nato. Not the EU. Putin. I find it astonishing that you blame everyone else for this invasion, but don't utter a word of condemnation for Putin. https://t.co/MGcVqz9m4s — Iain Dale ⚒️🇺🇦 (@IainDale) February 24, 2022

Russia Today

One broadcaster who has picked up on Farage’s comment is Russia Today.

This week culture secretary Nadine Dorries told Ofcom the channel “is demonstrably part of Russia’s global disinformation campaign” during the Ukraine crisis.

“It is essential that the UK looks to limit Russia’s ability to spread their propaganda at home,” she said.

Ofcom said it has “already stepped up our oversight of coverage” of the crisis by broadcasters in the UK.

But as of today they are still beaming into homes into the UK, and they think Farage has Russia’s back.

Watch

Russia Today cite Nigel Farage as an example of "not everyone piling the blame on Russia" for the invasion of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/ESFQLSD2K4 — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) February 25, 2022

Related: ‘I don’t have another choice’: Boxing legends Klitschko brothers vow to take up arms against Putin