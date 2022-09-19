Russia has struck a nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine, damaging a power plant building.

Troops struck the Pivdennoukrainsk nuclear power plant in Ukraine’s southern Mykolaiv region early on Monday but its reactors have not been damaged and are working normally, Ukraine’s state nuclear company Energoatom said.

The ‘powerful explosion’ took place just 300 yards away from the reactors.

“Currently, all three power units of the PNPP (Pivdennoukrainsk Nuclear Power Plant) are operating normally. Fortunately, there were no casualties among the station staff,” Energoatom said.

Commenting on the strike on the Telegram messaging app, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said: “The invaders wanted to shoot again, but they forgot what a nuclear power plant is. Russia endangers the whole world. We have to stop it before it’s too late.”

at night, russian terrorists fired a missile at the territory of the nuclear power plant in Yuzhnoukrainsk#WarCrimes #npp #RussiaIsATerroristState #RussianUkrainianWar pic.twitter.com/4NGd6Tf0ql — Serhii Sternenko ✙ (@sternenko) September 19, 2022

☢️ South Ukrainian NPP a rocket fell 300 meters from nuclear reactors – Energoatom



One of the hydroelectric units of the Aleksandrovskaya HPP, which is part of the South Ukrainian Energy Complex and 3 high-voltage power lines were switched off pic.twitter.com/5oNfbGIFzy — 🛰️ (@EUFreeCitizen) September 19, 2022

It comes as a famous Russian singer, popular since Soviet times, says she wants to be placed on the country’s foreign agents list in solidarity with her husband who has been designated as one.

The statement by Alla Pugacheva on Instagram is a notable slap from a prominent figure at Russian authorities, who have stifled dissent in recent years.

Ms Pugacheva’s husband, singer and TV presenter Maxim Galkin, who has criticised Russia sending troops into Ukraine, was added to the foreign agents register on Saturday by the justice ministry for allegedly conducting political activities on behalf of Ukraine and receiving Ukrainian funding.

She called Mr Galkin a “true and incorruptible patriot” who wished for “the end of deaths of our guys for illusory goals”.

Russian law allows organisations and individuals deemed to be involved in political activity that receive funding from abroad to be declared foreign agents. The term carries a strong sense of disapproval and implies additional government scrutiny.

Ms Pugacheva, 73, is noted for her emotional singing and colourful performances. She hit stardom in the 1970s and remains widely popular throughout the former Soviet Union.

