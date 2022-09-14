Nigel Farage slamming Prince Charles for comments about Vladimir Putin have come back to haunt him

It comes as Putin, to nobody’s surprise, is not invited to the Queen’s funeral.

Also, representatives of Belarus and Myanmar haven’t been given the nod to attend.

Farage comments

Back in 2014, Prince Charles had compared Vladimir Putin to Hitler, and Farage wasn’t happy about it

“There are times when it might be better for Prince Charles not to get involved in things like this,” he told the BBC.

“Prince Charles has made those comments. I know some people feel that way about Putin. I think there’s a difference and the difference, I think, is that right from the very start Hitler was expansionist and we haven’t seen much evidence of that until now from Putin and arguably what’s happened in the Ukraine is because he’s been poked with a stick by the rest of the world.”

That year Farage also said the Russian president was the world leader he most admired. He told GQ Magazine that he was a fan of Putin as “an operator” if not as a human being. “The way he played the whole Syria thing. Brilliant. Not that I approve of him politically,” Farage said at the time.

Ukraine

Ukrainian troops have piled pressure on retreating Russian forces, pressing deeper into occupied territory and sending more Kremlin troops fleeing ahead of a counteroffensive that has inflicted a stunning blow on Moscow’s military prestige.

As the advance continued, Ukraine’s border guard services said the army had taken control of Vovchansk — a town two miles from Russia that was seized on the first day of the war.

Moscow acknowledged that it had withdrawn troops from areas in the north-eastern region of Kharkiv in recent days.

Russian troops were also abandoning the southern city of Melitopol and heading towards Moscow-annexed Crimea, the city’s pre-occupation mayor said.

Columns of military equipment were reported at a checkpoint in Chonhar, a village marking the boundary between the Crimean peninsula and the Ukrainian mainland, mayor Ivan Fedorov said.

Melitopol, the second-largest city in Ukraine’s southern Zaporizhzhia region, has been under Russian occupation since early March. Capturing it would give Kyiv the opportunity to disrupt Russian supply lines between the south and the eastern Donbas region, the two major areas where Moscow-backed forces hold territory.

It is not clear if the Ukrainian blitz, after months of little discernible movement, could signal a turning point in the nearly seven-month war.

Reactions

Farage’s previous comments about the Russian leader have prompted some responses:

1.

Chilling how consistently wrong this guy is. Yet people still give him the time of day https://t.co/cFlyDbrkPd — Sir Nic Dakin (@NicDakin55) September 14, 2022

2.

Well, that turned out to be an amazing take… https://t.co/G3HA8d61xH — audiosilver (@Audiosilver) September 14, 2022

3.

So wrong so often https://t.co/8czNa4iqV7 — grumpy (@TasTasty) September 14, 2022

4.

5.

This…

Russia has spent over $300 million on influencing foreign elections since 2014, US officials say….https://t.co/RhqjuoPgDF — BillyBob (@BillboBagginsX) September 14, 2022

Related: Farage is fawning over King Charles but people haven’t forgotten past comments