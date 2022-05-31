Retailers have warned Boris Johnson that his plan to bring back imperial measures will push up the price of goods as they would need relabelling, reports the FT.
The article quotes Andrea Martinez-Inchausti, assistant director of food at the British Retail Consortium who says: “introducing new laws to change the way we measure food and drink would both distract from this vital task, and add cost and complexity if existing products are required to be relabelled.”
The move has faced criticism from the Conservative backbenches, with Alicia Kearns – one of at least 20 Tory MPs to declare they have lost confidence in the Prime Minister over his handling of lockdown-busting parties in Downing Street – calling the idea “a nonsense”.
Ms Kearns, MP for Rutland and Melton, tweeted that “not one constituent, ever, has asked for this”.
She added: “This isn’t a Brexit freedom. It’s a nonsense.”
It seems that the move has divided the public and businesses, as you can see from this clip.
Even GB News viewers are not that keen…
But do we even know what the imperial measurements are?
Well, Sky’s Kay Burley asked Minister Lord Parkinson ‘how many ounces in a pound?’
Reaction
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
Related: Imperial measurements: People posted what other things they could see coming back