Retailers have warned Boris Johnson that his plan to bring back imperial measures will push up the price of goods as they would need relabelling, reports the FT.

The article quotes Andrea Martinez-Inchausti, assistant director of food at the British Retail Consortium who says: “introducing new laws to change the way we measure food and drink would both distract from this vital task, and add cost and complexity if existing products are required to be relabelled.”

The move has faced criticism from the Conservative backbenches, with Alicia Kearns – one of at least 20 Tory MPs to declare they have lost confidence in the Prime Minister over his handling of lockdown-busting parties in Downing Street – calling the idea “a nonsense”.

Ms Kearns, MP for Rutland and Melton, tweeted that “not one constituent, ever, has asked for this”.

She added: “This isn’t a Brexit freedom. It’s a nonsense.”

It seems that the move has divided the public and businesses, as you can see from this clip.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants to revive Britain's traditional system of imperial measurements, such as pounds and ounces, in a post-Brexit move that has divided the public and businesses https://t.co/UGP0GhfYrt pic.twitter.com/nmGlAUH1DM — Reuters (@Reuters) May 31, 2022

Even GB News viewers are not that keen…

🚨 On Dan Wootton Tonight we're asking…



Should the UK return to imperial measurements?



But do we even know what the imperial measurements are?

Well, Sky’s Kay Burley asked Minister Lord Parkinson ‘how many ounces in a pound?’

How many ounces in a pound? ⚖️



We quizzed govt minister Lord Parkinson about imperial measurements… amid reports the government is looking to bring them back#KayBurley UF pic.twitter.com/lnrh4Rohx2 — Kay Burley (@KayBurley) May 31, 2022

Reaction

1.

Due to Brexit,Boris is returning the 👑 on pint glasses for the #PlatinumJubilee

He is also bringing back imperial measures!

Now let’s bring back other things that made Britain GREAT:

National Service

Grammar Schools

Hanging

Maypole dancing

The national anthem at night on TV.🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/RF3gDfc3O9 — Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) May 29, 2022

2.

‘They’re going to have to reeducate drug dealers.’



Partygate? ⛔️

Cost of living? ⛔️

Pounds and ounces? ✅



We asked Brits how they feel about the latest Tory distraction: a return to imperial measurement pic.twitter.com/PzhokxIqN2 — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) May 30, 2022

3.

I mean what are they smoking in No 10 😅 https://t.co/0yScc0Ms7X — osho osho (@pastormam1) May 31, 2022

4.

This current Tory Government is psychotic. https://t.co/O5zoDsGHrK — Scott Gazzard (@My_pow) May 31, 2022

5.

No surprise though as it just adds more complexity & bureaucracy. https://t.co/0gkUobkSRE — Cathie Wood #FBPE (@cathie_wood) May 30, 2022

6.

Turns out it’s a costly dead cat. https://t.co/mcwXF3x4b2 — Clare Robinson (@ClareEuro) May 30, 2022

