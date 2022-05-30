Boris Johnson is set to make an announcement that could pave the way for increased use of imperial measurements after the UK’s break with the European Union, reports have said.

Do you want it? Or does this tweet speak for you?

The UK Government is preparing to open a consultation into how to further incorporate imperial measurements in Britain, the PA news agency understands.

According to the Sunday Mirror, the Prime Minister wants to make the announcement on Friday to coincide with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The newspaper said Downing Street hopes the move could shore up support in Leave-voting areas after Conservative polling took a hit amid revelations about lockdown-busting parties at No 10.

Monday's front page: PM plans bonfire of EU laws to appease rebel MPs#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/FZF0hQv0tr — i newspaper (@theipaper) May 29, 2022

What else could we bring back?

The question was posed by the Best for Britain account:

Ok. Let’s do this.



Instead of imperial measurements, what *should* we bring back? — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) May 29, 2022

Reactions

Here are some we picked out as you can see it’s a mix bag…of Opal fruits!

1.

2.

Simple. Units of eels.https://t.co/VloATINB1J — Surprised Eel Historian, PhD (@greenleejw) May 29, 2022

3.

– Ability to buy & run a family home on one person’s salary (anywhere in U.K)

– Available NHS Dentistry

– Properly funded health care (beds, staff, cottage hospitals…)

– SureStart

– Free Uni education with grants

– Prospect of retiring on a half decent pension before 70

– Truth — Helen Cliff (@MammaCliff) May 29, 2022

4.

Courtesy. The rule of law applied equally. Park keepers. Bus conductors. Bobbies on the beat. Public conveniences. Saying please and thank you. Consultation on public policy. Membership of the world’s largest trading bloc. Pedestrian areas. Council housing. — Rennie (@KapilaRK) May 29, 2022

5.

‘Up The Elephant and Round The Castle’ with Jim Davidson



Pigs Trotters



Page Three



Simon Bates ‘Our Tune’



Dripping On Toast



Ricketts



The Spastics Society — Cecilia Is Smart 💎 (@ceciliaissmart) May 29, 2022

6.

Erasmus. Free health access across EU. Funds for UK underdeveloped regions. Feeling of being a proud European. Self respect. Morale. — Sir Andrei #FBPE 🇺🇦 (@AndreiACDC_ENG) May 29, 2022

7.

Freedom of movement. — Jason merrells 💙🇺🇦 (@j_merrells) May 29, 2022

8.

Oh, and proper full size wagon wheels.. — junesim63 💙✋🏽🧡 (@JuneSim63) May 29, 2022

9.

Children working in coal mines. That will reduce the cost of energy.

UK Parliament debated metrication in 1818, but didn't ban children under 10 years from working in the mines until 1843. — George Gowing FBPE EUGrandad🇪🇺🥨🇩🇪🇮🇪🇹🇹🐝 (@ImmigrSchorschi) May 29, 2022

10.

Dog poo that went dry and white in the sun, don’t see that any more. — Paul Lucas (@paul_winginit) May 29, 2022

11.

Honesty — Cerys Matthews (@cerysmatthews) May 29, 2022

12.

1) Integrity in politics

2) A properly funded NHS

3) Freedom of movement

4) Council Housing

5) Grants for higher education

6) Sure Start

7) Toffee and Mallow eggs pic.twitter.com/XPirBVHqfK — Somersetlass 🇺🇦💙 #StandWithUkraine (@ClaireCopperman) May 29, 2022

13.

Spitting on buses, smoking in pubs, poo in the sea, swearing at dwarfs, pounds and ounces, fish and chips in proper newspaper, kettles with long leads, incandescent lightbulbs, powerful hoover motors, Irish jokes. And people say it's all about the passports! — Mr E 🇬🇧 (@VEverettmfl) November 17, 2020

14.

15.

Nationalised transport and utilities. — The Halcyon Order (@halcyonorder) May 29, 2022

16.

I'm half expecting Boris Johnson's next desperate attempt at nostalgia based populism for the retired will be to announce that it is government policy to bring back Spangles and Woolworths. https://t.co/2gEyCHmIGq — John Spiers (@squeezyjohn) May 29, 2022

17.

18.

the replies are split evenly between people listing obsolete chocolate bars and people describing socialism



but what I want back is probably Gladiators https://t.co/621aHz30b6 — Rosie Fletcher 🍂 (@rosieatlarge) May 29, 2022

19.

A 97% top rate of tax. https://t.co/517uRB3409 — Ewan Gibbs (@ewangibbs) May 29, 2022

20.

21.

Shame in public office x https://t.co/XZ8bG9x86o — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) May 29, 2022

