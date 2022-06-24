Early this week Jacob Rees-Mogg found a brexit benefit, sort of.

Ok, it wasn’t but he claimed it was.

He attempted to use phone chargers as an example of Brexit success.

Rees-Mogg said: “Thankfully, we left the EU before it decided to mandate what sort of phone chargers we can have.

“A typically short-termiest and anti-innovation measure which will only have a long-term negative effect on consumers.”

Jacob Rees-Mogg talking about technological innovation is quite the stark anachronism.



And, unsurprisingly, he is wrong.pic.twitter.com/DBvA8ul6Ih — Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) June 22, 2022

He was referring to the EU’s plans to ensure new portable electronic devices must universally use a USB C charger by autumn 2024. It will actually benefit consumers.

New benefit

If the charger news wasn’t enough, he launched a new one today.

He told LBC: “If you go through the Dartford Tunnel, there have to be signs saying how you get out of it every 25 metres,” he moaned “But in this country we use yards for road signs, so the signs say 121 yards in one direction and 1152 yards in the other.

“We’ve got very funny numbers and this is all because of an EU regulation hitting UK law and coming up with an odd answer.”

"If you go through the Dartford Tunnel…we've got very funny numbers, and this is all because of an EU regulation."



Jacob Rees-Mogg reflects on "ridiculous" EU laws he is happy to see scrapped. pic.twitter.com/32jI3SONRq — LBC (@LBC) June 24, 2022

Reactions

Mogg is almost a parody of himself now…

1.

the search for Brexit benefits is going worse than you possibly imagined pic.twitter.com/FwQCyyUfOn — Henry Mance (@henrymance) June 24, 2022

2.

I went through the Dartford tunnel yesterday and didn’t see any of the crap he’s talking about.

But as Brexit benefits go it’s obviously an amazing one to have in the bag 🙄 — Buck Frexit! 🇪🇺🇺🇦🌎 FBPE #GTTO #PR (@Beany_1) June 24, 2022

3.

people in this country are starving and ebenezer scrooge is here railing against 'funny numbers' on the inside of the dartford tunnel. out of touch. incoherent. time to go. https://t.co/HOlmKsi8tl — Ben Smoke (@bencsmoke) June 24, 2022

4.

I honestly don’t know what to say. This pathetic cabal of 6 year olds has led us into chaos, carnage and catastrophe. #BrexitBenefits https://t.co/OEihhOB3lf — MimiJ (@MimiJ9) June 24, 2022

5.

Say you've run out of ideas without saying you've run out of ideas… https://t.co/CwR2ezbynJ — Secret Health Secretary (parody) (@SecretHealthan1) June 24, 2022

6.

"Were listening"



Cost of living.

Ukraine.

Possible recession.

NHS creaking after years of underfunding.

Summer of strikes.

Etc



"Dartford Tunnel Numbers are silly". https://t.co/8AEzGuYQLJ — RichP (@Richard85620368) June 24, 2022

7.

Your all-too-frequent reminder that Jacob Rees-Mogg is a nincompoop. https://t.co/T6v43jhwqA — Jonathan L. Howard (@JonathanLHoward) June 24, 2022

8.

I'm no expert, but JRM clearly isn't either. https://t.co/n9eaMLZcFB — Bloke From Barnsley #Is #Sisu (@NicolaJames007) June 24, 2022

