Early this week Jacob Rees-Mogg found a brexit benefit, sort of.
Ok, it wasn’t but he claimed it was.
He attempted to use phone chargers as an example of Brexit success.
Rees-Mogg said: “Thankfully, we left the EU before it decided to mandate what sort of phone chargers we can have.
“A typically short-termiest and anti-innovation measure which will only have a long-term negative effect on consumers.”
He was referring to the EU’s plans to ensure new portable electronic devices must universally use a USB C charger by autumn 2024. It will actually benefit consumers.
New benefit
If the charger news wasn’t enough, he launched a new one today.
He told LBC: “If you go through the Dartford Tunnel, there have to be signs saying how you get out of it every 25 metres,” he moaned “But in this country we use yards for road signs, so the signs say 121 yards in one direction and 1152 yards in the other.
“We’ve got very funny numbers and this is all because of an EU regulation hitting UK law and coming up with an odd answer.”
Reactions
Mogg is almost a parody of himself now…
