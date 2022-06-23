It’s Brexit day, six years since we took the plunge and left the single market.

So how is it going? According to ex-Brexit Party MEP Lance Forman: “Boris Johnson is probably one of the most left wing Tory leaders we’ve had since Ted Heath.”

So that’s kind of where we are…in la la land,

Lance Forman(former Brexit Party MEP) – "Boris Johnson is probably one of the most left wing Tory leaders we've had since Ted Heath" 🤣



I don't know what Lance is using to smoke that fish, but I'd like some. #PoliticsLive pic.twitter.com/ibYqP93Erl — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) June 23, 2022

But it was Rees-Mogg who was keen to signal out a Brexit benefit.

He needed to find at least one as the New European’s front page kind of speaks for itself…

In an extraordinary editorial shift, @TheNewEuropean has now listed the *benefits* of Brexit on its cover: pic.twitter.com/q5H08vuP9B — Owen Williams 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇺🇦 (@OwsWills) June 23, 2022

So the Moggster reached into his back pocket and pulled out charger, literally.

He told the House that: “Thankfully, we left the EU before it decided to mandate what sort of phone chargers we can have.

“A typically short-termiest and anti-innovation measure which will only have a long-term negative effect on consumers.”

You will admit it’s a biggy, six years of economic decline but it’s all been worth it for this. We dodged a bullet here.

Watch

Jacob Rees-Mogg – "Thankfully we left the EU before it decided to mandate what sort of phone chargers we can have… " 🤦 pic.twitter.com/19CIyiaSvY — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) June 22, 2022

He was referring EU plans to introduce legislation to ensure new portable electronic devices must universally use a USB C charger by autumn 2024. This is seen by most people, apart from Apple, to actually be a benefit to users.

Reaction

It was a stupid comment, and it was rightly ridiculed:

1.

The UK really avoided tragedy there 😂 https://t.co/ZNwef1rouL — Una McCallan 🇮🇪🇪🇺🇪🇸 (@unamorrison) June 23, 2022

2.

Has he even got a mobile phone pic.twitter.com/Zi2kYtiUIn — Dame Rainbow Warrior 💙#JOHNSONOUT 🇪🇺 (@SandraDunn1955) June 22, 2022

3.

"Thankfully we left the EU before it decided to make our lives considerably easier and stop billion $$ tech firms ripping us off……" https://t.co/PAlD2Yghrs — Otto English (@Otto_English) June 23, 2022

4.

As I said last week, short of making a law that only phones with a different charging system are allowed in the UK, there will be literally no difference as to whether we are in the EU or out of it when if comes to this law. The EU just introduced a worldwide standard. https://t.co/XkrRraTRuy — Bethany Black twitch.tv/beffernieblack (@BeffernieBlack) June 23, 2022

5.

When you pick the oddest hill to die on. Then again, in Jacobs world, the telephone hasn't even been invented yet and his peasants are tending to his crops. https://t.co/W9e8Eg1gle — Daniel Cuthbert (@dcuthbert) June 23, 2022

6.

…And yet the country will adopt mandatory USB-C in practice anyway, because the economic reality means no one is going to make a separate European product line just for us. We just no longer have any influence in shaping the rules we follow. Brexit in precis, basically. https://t.co/8UXH4nIXYE — Hughster 🇺🇦 (@hughster) June 23, 2022

7.

Tories are so fucking clueless, that they actually hate USB-C



Yes. The one standard every device should have so there's no bullshit proprietary connector shovelling



They think this is a pro of leaving the EU. I couldn't make this up if I tried. https://t.co/I7oju2WPAM — Gayghis Khan (@BrendsxnActual) June 23, 2022

8.

Bet he doesn’t even know how to send an email…



Making every device USB-C would be so handy https://t.co/LVGJRUUFW5 — Andy Castell (@AJ3) June 23, 2022

9.

Utter idiocy here. USBC is pro-consumer in that you can use USB-C for all devices rather than have multiple different wires for different phones. It is not anti-innovation. https://t.co/STKJDLkygq — Pete Phillips (@pmphillips) June 23, 2022

10.

It's time to turbocharge the economy using a variety of non standardised USBs! https://t.co/suXXVnhR3B — THE SECRET TORY 🗽 (@secrettory12) June 23, 2022

