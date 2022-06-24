Conservative MPs said retaining their seats at the next general election will “no doubt” be difficult following the double by-election loss.
The party lost their former stronghold of Tiverton and Honiton to the Liberal Democrats and surrendered Wakefield to Labour at the by-elections on Thursday night.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson acknowledged that the results are “tough” but vowed to “keep going” – despite the losses dealing another blow to his authority.
Meanwhile, Conservative Party co-chairman Oliver Dowden quit, saying he and Tory supporters are “distressed and disappointed by recent events”, telling Mr Johnson: “Someone must take responsibility.”
So who is going to come out and support the PM?
Over to you Nadine…
