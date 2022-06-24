Conservative MPs said retaining their seats at the next general election will “no doubt” be difficult following the double by-election loss.

The party lost their former stronghold of Tiverton and Honiton to the Liberal Democrats and surrendered Wakefield to Labour at the by-elections on Thursday night.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson acknowledged that the results are “tough” but vowed to “keep going” – despite the losses dealing another blow to his authority.

Meanwhile, Conservative Party co-chairman Oliver Dowden quit, saying he and Tory supporters are “distressed and disappointed by recent events”, telling Mr Johnson: “Someone must take responsibility.”

So who is going to come out and support the PM?

Over to you Nadine…

1/3 Last night was a reminder that we must be relentless in cracking on with the job of delivering. Under @BorisJohnson we are massively investing in digital infrastructure which is accelerating growth and employment in our rapidly expanding tech sectors. — Nadine Dorries (@NadineDorries) June 24, 2022

2/3 However, History tells us how useless by election results are as an indication of absolutely anything at all. Margaret Thatcher would not have won 3 GEs and would have served for a very short time as PM if some of the claims I’ve heard today were based on a shred of substance — Nadine Dorries (@NadineDorries) June 24, 2022

3/3 This gov will remain relentlessly focused and continue to deliver for people during a post pandemic, mid-war, global cost of living challenge which no Prime Minister or gov has faced the likes of since WW11. — Nadine Dorries (@NadineDorries) June 24, 2022

Reactions

It wasn’t missed that her World War 11′ gaffe had Twitter in hysterics.

Nadine Dorries tucking into her rations during World War 11. pic.twitter.com/YxeLV99QaA — The Droyver (@TheDroyver) June 24, 2022

Nadine Dorries is so upset with the result she’s gone through nine world wars in her head pic.twitter.com/PcwG2jHUle — James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 24, 2022

Nadine Dorries thinks there have been more World Wars than Fast and Furious films. Wonder which one was her favourite. pic.twitter.com/FJuBSgmDMY — Otto English (@Otto_English) June 24, 2022

Thoughts and prayers with Nadine Dorries at this awful time. — MimiJ (@MimiJ9) June 24, 2022

Were World Wars 3-10 straight to DVD releases? — Jonny Sharples (@JonnyGabriel) June 24, 2022

I hope someone is making a record of 'The Mad, Sad and Bad Tweets of Nadine Dorries' for posterity.



These need to serve as a warning to future generations as to how and why the UK became a national and international fucking joke.#TheToriesBrokeBritain https://t.co/xxRVAAwClC — Sir Julie Street of Scouseland 🇪🇺💙💛🇺🇦 (@Juliest101) June 24, 2022

Nadine Dorries and World War 11 are trending because the Culture Secretary is an idiot. — Katy (@KatyJayne101) June 24, 2022

…Aaand Nads' response has landed!



It's every bit as bad as you probably anticipated.



"Carry on as before; byelection results are meaningless; double-down."



So; not "listening to voters".



Nads —last time Cons lost 20% of their vote over 5 byelections, they lost the next GE. pic.twitter.com/RZVpE5W6sh — 💙KT *pro-PR* PARKER 🇫🇷🇬🇧🇪🇸🇺🇦🌻 (@lunaperla) June 24, 2022

Not Nadine Dorries typing world war 11 instead of world war II pic.twitter.com/esVuSbkR3f — ᴛᴀsʜᴀ ʟᴏᴜɪsᴇ | =🦋 (@eds_afterglow) June 24, 2022

“PRVATE DORRIES REPORTING FOR WORLD WAR 11 DUTY, SIR!” pic.twitter.com/d1f1J355Vf — The Droyver (@TheDroyver) June 24, 2022

We were all waiting for the Shit Nadine Dorries Tweet and it turned out to be even more spectacularly batshit than expected. World War 11, I'm obsessed. https://t.co/SfJ4BdLpWx — Alex (@alexlduffy) June 24, 2022

Nadine Dorries fought and died in eleven world wars for our freedom. Have to respect that. — The Great Keithulhu (@joejglenton) June 24, 2022

