There has been another scandal involving Russian money allegedly flowing into the Tory party.

In February 2018, a donation of $630,225 was made in the name of wealthy London art dealer Ehud Sheleg, who was most recently the treasurer of the UK Tory party.

However, an alert that was filed by Barclays bank last year with the National Crime agency – which has been seen by the New York Times – say that the money originated from the bank account of Sheleg’s father-in-law, Sergei Kopytov.

Kopytov is a former high-ranking pro-Kremlin Ukrainian politician who now owns hotels and real estate in Crimea and Russia.

Via a statement issued by Sheleg’s lawyer, Kopytov said he was a Ukrainian citizen and had not made any such donation.

He said: “I have no interest in British politics whatsoever.

“Any donations made by my son-in-law to a British political party have nothing to do with me or with the money I gifted to my daughter.”

Interview

Sky’s Sam Coates asked the PM about the breaking scandal.

He said: “What’s your response to allegations in the New York Times that the Conservative Party took donations from a donor with links to Russia & money linked to a Russian bank account?”

The PM gave a non-reply and eventually said: “You’ve got to be from the UK to give donations.”

Sam Coates – What's your response to allegations in the New York Times that the Conservative Party took donations from a donor with links to Russia & money linked to a Russian bank account?



Boris Johnson – You've got to be from the UK to give donations pic.twitter.com/DGVhHJ8gwg — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) May 12, 2022

Reactions

As you would expect his shifty answer didn’t go down well:

1.

The news that the New York Times has tracked a donation of $630,225 to Boris Johnson’s 2019 election campaign back to a Russian bank account doesn't surprise me in the slightest …….and yet it should.



That's where UK politics is now. — RS Archer (@archer_rs) May 13, 2022

2.

Well my response is that the Conservative Party is corrupt. https://t.co/SU362Idi4Z — Alan Urdaibay (@AlanUrdaibay) May 13, 2022

3.

How many of the Tory donors have Duel Russian-UK citizenship? How many donations were taken prior to and during the referendum and did they increase during that period and during the negotiations? That would explain why Johnson suppressed the Russia report. https://t.co/7EPQkpLk8V — karl anderson (@karlanderson111) May 13, 2022

4.

Publish the Russia Report. In full #Partygate https://t.co/t9zUXaCK3Q — Martin Oxley #Europe: peace, freedom & prosperity (@martin_oxley) May 12, 2022

5.

Foreign nationals donate to Conservative establishments in the U.K. all the time they just use dodgy middlemen or their own organisations. https://t.co/kH3lMpxWQF — Shahmir Sanni (@shahmiruk) May 12, 2022

6.

That puzzled face, the shrug, the non-answer… https://t.co/uqiRfiamGA — Pete Morgan (@MobyMooby) May 13, 2022

7.

The rest of the world sees what’s going on here. We are in far too deep. https://t.co/dbrJDnohCJ — Carrie B 💙🇪🇺🇳🇿🇬🇧🇺🇦 (@cbtwittle) May 13, 2022

Related: Fury as PM doesn’t comply with order to release Lebedev peerage warning