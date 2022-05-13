The Government has been accused of a “cover-up” by Labour after withholding detailed security advice over Russian-born businessman Evgeny Lebedev’s peerage.

Deputy Labour leader, Angela Rayner, told the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, to “come clean” and publish the documents as ordered by Parliament if he has nothing to hide.

Ministers cited the need to “protect national security” and to maintain the “integrity” of the honours system after withholding key details linked to the peerage of the media mogul.

As ever Rees-Mogg defended the government.

Niall Paterson – Why did the government not released the information, that the Hoc has compelled it to do, about Evgeny Lebedev?



Jacob Rees-Mogg – The government has provided more information than its constitutionally obliged to do. 🤔#BBCBreakfast #KayBurley pic.twitter.com/HWit6b7043 — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) May 13, 2022

The appointment has been shrouded in controversy after The Sunday Times newspaper alleged security services withdrew an assessment, that granting the peerage to the son of a former KGB agent posted a national security risk, when the Prime Minister intervened.

Lord Lebedev, the owner of the London Evening Standard and a shareholder in The Independent, and son of oligarch Alexander Lebedev, was appointed to the House of Lords in November 2020.

Harry Yorke tweeted: “Breaking: The intelligence and security committee has begun looking into Lord Lebedev’s peerage It says the government failed to provide information requested to the deadline it had set and has only received in the past 24 hours.”

It says the government failed to provide information requested to the deadline it had set and has only received in the past 24 hourshttps://t.co/yWeLB3LMWL — Harry Yorke (@HarryYorke1) May 12, 2022

In response, the Guardian’s Peter Walker tweeted: “Labour used parliament to force the govt to release all document on Evgeny Lebedev’s peerage. What has been published are a series of basic administrative emails and lists, and even these have been redacted. It says absolutely nothing.”

Labour used parliament to force the govt to release all document on Evgeny Lebedev's peerage. What has been published are a series of basic administrative emails and lists, and even these have been redacted. It says absolutely nothing. — Peter Walker (@peterwalker99) May 12, 2022

It all seems very murky, and there appears to be more questions than answers.

Hiding in the shadows from the sunlight of scrutiny.



Boris Johnson’s interference in the award of a seat at the heart of our Parliament – despite intelligence services concerns – to his friend Lord Lebedev risks our national security.



The public have a right to the truth. https://t.co/a2I3hlgQom — Angela Rayner 🌹 (@AngelaRayner) May 12, 2022

In case anyone is wondering what 'national security' means, it's where I have something to hide and don't want anyone to know about it. pic.twitter.com/H7t4SZhRqB — Parody Boris (@Parody_PM) May 12, 2022

BREAKING: Boris Johnson has blocked the publication of security advice on Evgeny Lebedev, which parliament voted to publish, because that information would embarrass Boris Johnson. As you can see, our democratic system functions perfectly x — Laura Kuenssberg Translator (@BBCLauraKT) May 12, 2022

‘We are committed to openness and transparency.’

-But we aren’t going to tell you how and why he gave a peerage to him pic.twitter.com/ZjhLa7ZBCr — Paul Johnson (@paul__johnson) May 12, 2022

In breach of parliament? Do we live in a dictatorship now? — AJ Perrigo (@UniversalEvent) May 12, 2022

So, not all above board. What. A. Surprise. pic.twitter.com/SdC4fsxq40 — Aaron Vincent (@pylade2019) May 12, 2022

Imagine if Corbyn etc https://t.co/xeGQbSbMdG — fourfoot (@fourfoot) May 12, 2022

No Brexit impact report!

No Russia report!

No Aaron Banks/Cambridge Analytica report!

No Sue Gray report!

No Lebedev report!

No fucking hope! — Steve Bray Activist Against Brexit +Corrupt Tories (@snb19692) May 12, 2022

The government today justified not releasing the security service advice Boris Johnson received about Evgeny Lebedev by saying they had handed confidential info to the Intelligence and Security Committee instead.



The committee has now released this damning statement in response. pic.twitter.com/p2NjDSFfMT — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) May 12, 2022

