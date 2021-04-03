A few weeks’ ago Jim Davidson has eagerly thrown his hat in the ring to become Piers Morgan’s replacement on Good Morning Britain.

The controversial comedian uploaded an ‘audition’ video as part of his Lockdown Diary series, which saw him insisting he could take over from Piers, who quit the ITV show after six years this week. ‘Thank you for seeing me, it’s nice to be here in the offices of Good Morning Britain to apply for the job of presenter,’ he began. ‘Please allow me to introduce myself. My name is Jim Davidson, I’ve been in showbiz news for 226 years.’

Now he has waded into the debate about Pimlico Academy in London.

The headteacher, which it is claimed discriminate against Muslim and black students, agreed to take down the Union flag amid protests from pupils.

Daniel Smith, principal of Pimlico Academy in London, said the flag will not be flown outside the school while it undertakes a review into the matter.

The head has also agreed to look at updating the PSHE curriculum and he said aspects of the academy’s uniform policy had been revised following concerns.

The move came after scores of pupils chanted “we want change” and walked out of class early on Wednesday in protest against the school’s leadership.

On this subject Davidson decided to make a video, on the matter, in his dressing gown.

Davidson said: “They are protesting, most of them are of colour, you can’t say BAME anymore, that’s offensive as well now.

“Mostly black people and a few young white snowflake birds and other idiots are saying there is no black in the Union Jack and so they took it down and burnt it.

“Now it’s been put back up and now the teacher the fucking yellow bastard (cowardly as opposed to from somewhere else) he has now decided they are not going to fly the Union Jack because of the kids protesting, what is the world coming to, first of all its not a Union Jack it’s a union flag it’s only a Union Jack when it’s flown on a ship but there is no black in it, no there isn’t any black in it , it’s red white and blue and we are proud of it.

“I would suggest that if you don’t like our flag do not go to a school that flies one go to another one – go to one where you are happy and I would also go to suggest, and I’ll write to Priti Patel to make doing anything to do with our flag our cenotaph and anything to do with our history, if it is damaged or graffitied in any way it’s an arrestable offence and i’m sure it should be. ”

Video

Reactions

On social media his name began to trend and the comments on the video piled in.

1.

Jim Davidson here doing a rant about the flag in his dressing gown because he’s doing just fine. just fine thanks. just fine. are you ok? because Jim’s just fine https://t.co/AokcWqGW32 — Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) April 3, 2021

2.

Is Jim Davidson Red, White or Blue? Or just stupid and repellent? Either way, these antique bigots feel enabled by the asinine #RaceReport. They will not pass https://t.co/BymOJfBA7L — Peter Jukes (@peterjukes) April 2, 2021

3.

Better for Jim Davidson to remain silent and be thought a fascist than to speak and to remove all doubt — David__Osland (@David__Osland) April 3, 2021

4.

My favourite bit of Jim Davidson’s latest rant is when he calls a teacher ‘yellow’ then clarifies that he meant ‘cowardly’ not ‘coming from, er, somewhere else’. #AccidentalPartridge — Keith Burge (@carryonkeith) April 3, 2021

5.

Jim Davidson proving once again having the ability to talk does not mean any intelligence pic.twitter.com/OjoXHpyIzk — Flump (@Flumpmummy) April 3, 2021

6.

Woke up to see Jim Davidson is trending, and a little bit of sick came up in my mouth. pic.twitter.com/yU13CgLqPa — Pickle-Lily (@manda_m0) April 3, 2021

7.

Shocked I tells thee! Known racist loser Jim Davidson, wearing his customary nans dressing gown, is quoting a well known National Front chant.



Well Jim, there’s no cunt in the Union Jack either, but that’s not stopping you. https://t.co/KIg9vGo0JS — Skew Spew Barmy Hairdo Curmudgeon Bigot and Smug💙 (@SkewSmug) April 3, 2021

8.

Who had ‘Jim Davidson says “fuck it, I might as well become a professional racist”‘ on their 2021 scorecard?



Oh. Literally everyone. Ok then. — Phlegm Clandango (@Cain_Unable) April 2, 2021

9.

I think the problem about the Jim Davidson video is not so much that he said it, he’s always been a racist, but that he feels enabled to say it on video and post it onto the internet. Only a few years ago this would be the end of him. This country is not ok right now. — Jenny O (@MsYellowHat) April 3, 2021

10.

Hearing Jim Davidson say, “There ain’t no black in the Union Jack” is deeply offensive



This was exactly the kind of ignorant, racist hatred chanted from football stands in the 80s, a decade it seems that Jim Davidson will forever be trapped in#RacismIsStupidity — Nemo (@i_nautilus) April 3, 2021

11.

So the Tories’ #RaceReport has further emboldened Jim Davidson to be even more of a racist c***.



Job done Tories. — Florence Batt (@ILuvLewisHam) April 3, 2021

12.

Do your homework, it’s not like you’re snowed under with work.

It’s been referred to as the Union Jack by British admiralty from its earliest days, and in 1902 it was announced that either name could be used officially.https://t.co/up5oq7FKJC — Mrs Czapla (@ms_czapla) April 3, 2021

13.

My sis and I always use Jim as a benchmark of awfulness. If we’re in a bad situation we always say ‘this could only be worse if Jim Davidson turned up’. Case in point right here. — Koo Koo (@kirstyles) April 2, 2021

14.

This Jim Davidson audition tape for #GBNews should at least get him the job as Foreign Correspondent https://t.co/XdGH9Ywl1F — The Sting (@TheSting17) April 3, 2021

Related:Jim Davidson trends as BBC snub of Mash Report signals right wing takeover