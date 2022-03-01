The UN refugee agency says that about 660,000 people have fled Ukraine for neighbouring countries since the Russian invasion began.

It comes as Dominic Raab has been roundly criticised for the government’s stance of allowing refugees from Ukraine into the country in a viral video.

The number, given on Tuesday, was up from a count of more than 500,000 a day earlier, looking for somewhere safe to take refuge in Europe.

Shabia Mantoo, a spokeswoman for the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, said in Geneva that “at this rate, the situation looks set to become Europe’s largest refugee crisis this century”.

She said the agency is urging governments to continue allowing access to all those who are fleeing, including third-country nationals living in Ukraine who are forced to escape the violence.

She added: “We stress that there must be no discrimination against any person or group.”

Video

Filmmaker Peter Stefanovic shared a new video were he called pout Raab’s lacklustre response to the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

He wrote: “Deputy PM @DominicRaab just tried to justify his Government’s stubborn, petty and mean spirited response to the Ukrainian refugee crisis by telling @BBCBreakfast viewers Ukrainians probably won’t want to come here anyway! This Government is completely without shame.”

Deputy PM @DominicRaab just tried to justify his Government’s stubborn, petty and mean spirited response to the Ukrainian refugee crisis by telling @BBCBreakfast viewers Ukrainians probably won’t want to come here anyway!



This Government is completely without shame pic.twitter.com/lsluhRHWHs — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) March 1, 2022

In response Deboprah Meaden wrote: “Oh for goodness sake… open our arms and give them the choice. If they don’t come you get what you want and if they do, anyone with an ounce of compassion gets what they want… to help in any way we can.”

Oh for goodness sake… open our arms and give them the choice. If they don’t come you get what you want and if they do, anyone with an ounce of compassion gets what they want… to help in any way we can. https://t.co/0IHtKLfdQN — Deborah Meaden 🇺🇦 (@DeborahMeaden) March 1, 2022

One of Peter’s previous videos has been seen over 44 million times

Watch

