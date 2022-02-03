Priti Patel is facing a backlash for comments on asylum seekers heading to the UK.

She claimed that migrants who come to the UK are “asylum shopping”, which has caused a huge amount of offence.

Patel said: “The problem that we have with illegal migration .and we should be very clear about this, is that the majority of people are not fleeing persecution, they are asylum shopping and that is why they should be claiming asylum in other countries.”

“They’re making very long journeys through other countries where they could claim asylum,” she added.

Asylum hotels

Her comments come as the Government is spending £4.7 million a day housing asylum seekers in hotels – almost four times the figure it previously told MPs, the Home Office has said.

On Wednesday the Home Affairs Committee heard the total was £1.2 million, but a Government clarification on Thursday made clear this figure relates to Afghan refugees.

An additional £3.5 million a day is being spent, the Government said, in accommodating asylum seekers from elsewhere.

Home secretary Priti Patel said the policy is “thoroughly inadequate”, adding: “We do not want people in hotels.”

She also said the Government and local authorities are “absolutely struggling” to move Afghan refugees into more suitable, permanent accommodation as the country does not have sufficient infrastructure.

Reactions

1.

Once again Priti Patel is being heartless, this time saying those who are fleeing persecution are "asylum shopping".



Her behaviour is inexcusable, inhumane and downright dangerous.



She's not fit to be in Government.



She must go! https://t.co/ly6MpodyV9 — Breakthrough Party 🟠🌤️ (@BThroughParty) February 2, 2022

2.

Home Secretary says that the majority of people entering the UK are not "fleeing persecution"



They are "asylum shopping". pic.twitter.com/dL38AqspbN — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) February 2, 2022

3.

It’s astonishing to think that, let alone say it out loud and on record, and continue to hold one of the great offices of state. ~AA https://t.co/frcrLgzlU9 — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) February 2, 2022

4.

“Asylum shopping” is such a disgusting thing to say. Priti Patel equates risking your life in dangerous waters in degrading and traumatic circumstances, as casual as an afternoon grocery shop. — Pistachio (@HarleyShah) February 2, 2022

5.

As a descendant of asylum seekers this is what I’ll say to @pritipatel



Asylum seekers travel to a given destination for many different reasons which are ALL valid under the human rights convention



Important factors include: cultural & language similarities, rejoining family etc https://t.co/NYu7KyO3Oe — Rick🖤🏴 (@BlackZorro07) February 3, 2022

6.

The Home Secretary confuses fear of persecution with what she calls "asylum shopping". There is no "asylum shopping" exclusion from the definition of "refugee" in the UN Refugee Convention. — Steve Peers (@StevePeers) February 2, 2022

7.

“asylum shopping” this is how easily those in power will just make up terms to dehumanise people https://t.co/80IgTqlGOn — sarita (@saritalacolocha) February 2, 2022

8.

Is this what Priti Patel means when she talks about 'asylum shopping? pic.twitter.com/VoOZi5Myy5 — Frances Williams 💙 3.5% #FBPE #GTTO (@FranJWilliams) February 3, 2022

9.

"Asylum shopping" Priti Patel is the worse. She has no heart. https://t.co/KKenKI3ZPE — Mukhtar (@Mukhtar_iam) February 2, 2022

