A caller to LBC has been roundly slammed for comments she made to presenter Sangita Myska.
Anna in Widnes told the presenter that she knew Myska was born in Africa and said that the presenter and Marcus Rashford come on UK TV and radio but ‘your own country doesn’t even provide a national health service, do us a favour and shut up.”
Anna then hung up, and Sangita then explained why she belongs in this country.
‘This is my country.’
Sangita Myska educates this caller who tells her to ‘shut up’ about improving the UK because she wasn’t born here.
She then tweeted:
There was a lot of support for her online:
