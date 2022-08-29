A caller to LBC has been roundly slammed for comments she made to presenter Sangita Myska.

Anna in Widnes told the presenter that she knew Myska was born in Africa and said that the presenter and Marcus Rashford come on UK TV and radio but ‘your own country doesn’t even provide a national health service, do us a favour and shut up.”

Anna then hung up, and Sangita then explained why she belongs in this country.

‘This is my country.’

Sangita Myska educates this caller who tells her to ‘shut up’ about improving the UK because she wasn’t born here.

Sangita Myska educates this caller who tells her to 'shut up' about improving the UK because she wasn't born here.@SangitaMyska pic.twitter.com/Fp6vngeLmk — LBC (@LBC) August 28, 2022

She then tweeted:

@supertanskiii I’d like to tell you this is an extremely rare event. I can’t. Racists do call but my brilliant producers protect me from it. Anna got through to me on air because she played us – making her depressingly soulless AND manipulative. — Sangita Myska (@SangitaMyska) August 28, 2022

There was a lot of support for her online:

Crikey. Anna Widnes actually went on public radio, gave her name for all to hear, spouted racist nastiness…then put the phone down so she didn’t have to hear @SangitaMyska ‘s calm and reasoned reply. — Fionna O'Leary, 🕯🇪🇺 (@fascinatorfun) August 28, 2022

Your dignified & calm response speaks volumes about who you are. This vile caller is thankfully in the minority. Keep up the good work. — Robert S (@S64Robert) August 28, 2022

She did, yes. And sent some pretty vile texts later … — Sangita Myska (@SangitaMyska) August 28, 2022

I was confused too; until I realised – eventually – that she’d really only called to tell me to ‘go back home!’. Oh dear. I do pity her. — Sangita Myska (@SangitaMyska) August 28, 2022

Thanks @EtanSmallman . She sent some rather awful texts after the call. Had she not done that I’d have called her back. But, it became very clear that she wasn’t after a reasoned conversation… — Sangita Myska (@SangitaMyska) August 28, 2022

